Connect rural life to broadband and Dev’s dream of bucolic life may become reality

John Connell

Driving forces of Covid-19 and good broadband speeds combine to make rural life more appealing. Photo: Wavebreak Media Expand

Close

On Monday evening I settled down to watch Nationwide on RTÉ. It’s always good viewing and brings a glimpse of different parts of Ireland into one’s living room each week.

What got me excited was a particular story concerning two young professionals who had moved from Dublin to Ennistymon in Co Clare.

The couple were the embodiment of the positives that Covid is reaping on Ireland. That might sound like a strange statement but in moving out of Dublin to a small rural town they were the confirmation that perhaps under Covid, or rather from it, rural Ireland can finally get the break it needs.

