Concerns grow over malting barley harvest intakes

Boortmalt Ireland - Athy site.

Declan O'Brien

Concerns that Boortmalt will limit intakes of malting barley from contracted growers to 1.7t/ac have been expressed by tillage farmers.

Growers also fear that tighter specifications and a shift in demand from malting to distilling grade barley could result in as little as one-third of contracted tonnages being accepted for malting.

Malting barley contracts are traditionally based on an average yield of 3t/ac, but it has been suggested that contracts this year will be cut to 1.7t/ac.