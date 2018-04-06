For us farmers, not having enough fodder to feed your stock is the stuff of nightmares.

Comment: Fodder crisis is a nightmare scenario – and cost could be felt for years

However, it is a vista that faces many farmers this morning as they see the back wall of their silage pits edging ever closer by the day, and for some, there’s nothing left at all.

The impact such a situation can have on farmers should not be underestimated, with recent research by Teagasc showing the main cause of depression among farmers in Ireland is the unexpected death of their livestock. However, while it hit the headlines in recent weeks, the fodder shortages have been apparent in many parts of the country for months.

On my farm in Roscommon, we were lucky to have harvested a reasonably big crop of silage last summer. Coupled with having less stock on the farm this winter, we should have enough fodder to get us through the rest of spring.