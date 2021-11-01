Farming

Colm McCarthy: What planet are leaders on when shaping emissions policy?

Colm McCarthy

Street art in Glasgow, COP26&rsquo;s host city. Picture by Jeff J Mitchell Expand

Street art in Glasgow, COP26’s host city. Picture by Jeff J Mitchell

It has been clear since the 1990s that worldwide emissions of greenhouse gases, of which carbon dioxide is the most important, would have to fall in the medium term if damaging climate consequences were to be avoided. Instead, they have risen, most dramatically in countries outside Europe. The scale of required adjustment has risen and the time available to face the music has diminished. It is no longer credible that minor and gentle changes will suffice, and the burden of adjustment has been permitted to rise.

Sharing that burden has been addressed at a series of UN-sponsored summits, the latest of which convenes today in Glasgow. They have failed, and the sources of failure have long been evident. The planet has just one atmosphere but has 200 governments. Each has an incentive to urge emission reduction on others and the formula chosen 30 years ago, the allocation of voluntary emission targets country-by-country, was predicted to fail.

Emissions in Ireland rose steadily from 1990, the base year for the early UN efforts at targeting, until about 15 years ago. They have since fallen significantly and last year were just 6pc above the 1990 figure. But the population rose by 42pc over that period so per capita emissions have declined by a quarter.

