Colm McCarthy: Ireland doesn't have its own atmosphere so plan to halve emissions will fail if others do not do the same

Burnishing a national self-image, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar re-baptised the country as 'Global Ireland' in a speech last year. Politicians and media have commenced, with the publication of the latest climate bill on Wednesday, the next round in a hopelessly parochial debate about climate policy. If the country has a serious global perspective, climate policy needs to be about foreign policy, not just about what can be done here.

Greenhouse gas emissions in Ireland, and everywhere else, need to be reduced. But Ireland's emissions are of negligible direct importance - China has daily emissions roughly equal to the full year's figure for Ireland. The target of cutting Irish emissions by half over the next decade is ambitious, comes without a costing, and has been welcomed before the implementing policies have even been revealed. But it will fail unless others do the same, since Ireland, not being a planet, does not have its own atmosphere.

The pursuit of unenforceable national emissions targets has failed as a global response for the last 30 years, for the want of actual policies. A target is not a policy. If you want the climate challenge to be met, you had better campaign for concerted and enforceable international action. In that framework, reducing emissions in Ireland is worth the effort if it buys a voice in reshaping European policy, especially through urging the EU to join with China and the USA in framing a global response. These three economies account for 55pc of the world's emissions and could jointly impose their will on the rest.

The Government's policy will not be articulated in detail until later this year, but the broad outlines are visible. There is every reason to fear that whatever is achieved will come at higher cost than needs to be incurred. Sector-by-sector targets for emission levels are to be calculated and Government departments and agencies charged with 'delivery'. There are to be targets and plans even at the level of county councils. If this style of economic management were easily executed, the Soviet Union would have been a roaring success.

Economists have long argued that the key to successful climate action is to impose the externality cost on the price to consumers of those products and services which embody emissions. This is not done systematically anywhere, although Europe does better than most. Auto fuel in Europe, for example, costs double, or more than double, the pre-tax price - but some governments, believe it or not, subsidise the forecourt price to a level below what the refineries charge. A universal carbon tax is the textbook solution, creating the resources to reduce taxes elsewhere. While the technical complexities need to be acknowledged, the failure to move in this direction is because governments have not wanted to.

There has been extensive commentary about high emissions in Irish farming and there is political pressure to go easy on agriculture, despite agri-emissions per head allegedly four times the European average. Irish people do not eat four times what others do, so there is something odd going on. It is called exports. Agricultural emissions are measured by production, not by consumption. Suppose there were just two countries in the world, Ireland and Saudi Arabia. The Irish produce food and send it all to Saudi, which produces only oil and sends it all to Ireland. As currently measured, 100pc of emissions in this imaginary world would be debited to Ireland. If you think this is nuts, you are in exalted company - Yale's 2018 winner of the economics Nobel prize, Bill Nordhaus, for one, and Oxford's ennobled Dieter Helm for another.

The measurement methodology was agreed internationally back when nobody took emissions targets seriously and dodgy measurements had no consequences. Ireland is a member of the EU, which makes the rules in these parts, and members are not free to change the way the sums are done. It makes perfect sense that Ireland is debited with emissions for burning imported Saudi oil, and Ireland should argue with the EU that the same logic should apply to Ireland's food exports. The media flap about agricultural emissions is at least in part a reflection of this measurement anomaly.

When the definitive climate action plan emerges, the Government should address two further issues which merit analysis. The first is data centres, which appear to favour an Irish location because of an overly generous tariff regime. The result is that 30pc of Ireland's electricity supply will, according to EirGrid, be gobbled by data centres in short order. They employ few staff. Some of their public relations people have been peddling a greenwashing story about their renewable credentials. You cannot run a data centre on interruptible power. There is no domestic need for extra data centres, and this looks like a policy own-goal.

The second issue is the conflation of public transport with railways and the evident bias against completing the inter-urban road network. Most public transport passengers in Ireland, urban and rural, travel by bus, on roads. Since cars and buses powered by decarbonised electricity are on the horizon, a stated objective of climate policy, the bias in favour of railways and against roads will have to find a new justification. The asserted climate benefits are being overtaken by events. Moreover, the Government is committed to balanced regional development, but parts of the main road network remain poor, especially in Connacht/Ulster. Diverting funds from road to rail investment will make regional balance harder to achieve and the asserted carbon savings look nebulous.

The EU has embarked on a refocusing of its climate policy, including what is called the border carbon adjustment. This would have the effect of avoiding the offshoring of emissions through, for example, Europe buying steel from China - which is cheaper because China has fewer penalties for emitters. A natural complement, which Irish officials should support, would be a measurement system based consistently on consumption, ending the penalisation of Ireland through the arbitrary basis used in attribution of farm emissions.

In his acceptance speech at the Nobel award in 2018, Bill Nordhaus noted that the first estimates of the impact of emissions on the climate date from the 1890s. The scientific verdict was clear at least 30 years ago, and those 30 years have largely been wasted through policy inaction. The cost of adjustment rises the longer it is delayed. Nordhaus summarised it like this: "So, after more than a century, the science is clear. The economics is clear. Now, it is up to those who represent us, our elected leaders, to act responsibly to implement durable and effective solutions."