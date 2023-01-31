Coillte forestry controversy at the root of a much bigger battle

Somehow the Government and Coillte have achieved the unlikely feat of finding a way of getting rural TDs, left-wing TDs, forestry companies, farmers and environmentalists to agree on something.

That being their opposition to the deal between Coillte and Gresham House to buy new and existing forestry land.

The unlikely united front is unlikely to last long though, as it’s clear each group’s opposition to the deal stems from very different outlooks on the future of forestry in this country.

No one yet has had the guts to talk about what the furore over this deal is really about because it’s clear what’s going on is just a symptom of a much larger battle — who should control what happens on the land of Ireland.

The Government want more forestry planted. Coillte says there is only so much they can do, and they need help. Gresham House is willing to help so long as their investors get a return.

Read More

Most farmers don’t want to plant forestry, don’t want to see the forestry sector driving up the price of land and those that do want to plant also want control over what trees they plant and where they’re planted on their land.

Environmentalists want more trees planted, but only want certain types and on certain land. Despite the unity in the protests outside the Dáil, these facts haven’t changed.

As Ministers Charlie McConalogue and Pippa Hackett were put over the coals last week, it was clear the politicians didn’t want to talk about the real issues.

Soundbites about ‘land grabs’ and ‘vulture funds’ are easier than a serious debate about land use in Ireland. But that debate is coming.

Agree with the deal or not, it would ensure greater amounts of forestry are actually planted in Ireland, which can only be a bonus.

Since the mid-2000s, the rate of forestry planting has stalled for a variety of reasons, including objections which have led to negative sentiment towards planting within the sector and financial incentives that simply aren’t good enough to entice farmers to plant.

Meanwhile, forestry is described as the jewel in the crown and the trump card the farming sector possesses to help meet its emission reduction targets.

But boy, is that a lofty thought now that Ireland will reach a target of 18pc of forest coverage in the coming years.

How it all pans out, we’ll all have to wait and see, but it’s hard to envisage another deal such as the Gresham House one coming to fruition over the coming years, such has been the negative publicity for all concerned.

The money will have to be found somewhere else.