Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Coillte forestry controversy at the root of a much bigger battle

Margaret Donnelly

Most farmers don&rsquo;t want to plant forestry Expand

Close

Most farmers don&rsquo;t want to plant forestry

Most farmers don’t want to plant forestry

Most farmers don’t want to plant forestry

Somehow the Government and Coillte have achieved the unlikely feat of finding a way of getting rural TDs, left-wing TDs, forestry companies, farmers and environmentalists to agree on something.

That being their opposition to the deal between Coillte and Gresham House to buy new and existing forestry land.

Most Watched

Privacy