Climate targets are just pie in the sky given the chronic inaction on practical measures like an incentivised cull

It’s hard to feel good about the prospect of a British investment fund hoovering up tens of thousands of acres of Irish land for forestry.

The rationale is easy enough to understand: the Government desperately needs more forestry to be planted to alleviate its worsening emissions balance sheet.

Meanwhile, Irish landowners have got fed up with the red tape and nonsense that surrounds any attempt to plant commercially viable trees.

The only entities that can afford to pour enough resources into navigating our increasingly labyrinthine licensing systems are large corporations that can spread the costs over multi-million euro projects.

Whether it’s forestry, renewables or any other development project, small fry aren’t really catered for.

We’ve already seen the ownership of our renewable energy sector and more and more of our housing stock being taken over by anonymous investment funds and pension schemes. So maybe it was inevitable that faceless foreign money would be invited in to get a slice of Irish forestry.

But the idea of asset managers who deal in billions buying up vast tracts of Irish land, getting paid hundreds of millions in guaranteed subsidies from the Irish State, and never spending a cent of the profits in the Irish economy, will never sit well with the average Irish citizen.

If the rules on forestry in the emissions trading scheme ever change, then this asset management company also stands to clean up in carbon credits.

You would think that the debacle over foreign investment funds paying little or no tax on the tens of thousands of homes they own and rent out at exorbitant rates would have tempered the Government’s appetite for handing over the keys to yet another one of our native castles.

Just 12 of these cuckoo funds are estimated to own close to 20,000 Irish houses and apartments. Meanwhile, small Irish landlords can’t get out of the market quick enough because of the pitiful after-tax returns they end up with, despite the hassle and risks involved.

If the Government believe that a large fund like Gresham House is the best way to make headway on increasing our forestry area, why don’t they facilitate the establishment of one that is only open to Irish residents to invest in?

Of course the politicians with responsibility for the State’s forestry services all ran for cover when this story about Gresham’s plans broke.

Just like they’ve run for cover on every other thorny environmental issue. I was gobsmacked that Charlie McConalogue decided that the best option to help the agriculture sector meet its daunting emissions target was to do absolutely nothing on a voluntary cull.

Despite the climate clock ticking furiously in the background, and surveys showing that a huge proportion of suckler farmers were interested in the idea of an incentivised cull, the message from the Minister after months of debate is: let there be no panic.

The farm organisations had snookered themselves by washing their hands of the process in the previous months, so they had no basis to call out the Minister’s inaction.

As always, the buck will stop at the farmer’s gate. Courtesy of the chronic inaction, the agri sector is heading for a cliff-edge crisis where draconian measures will be the only options left on the table.

Unfortunately, the environmental measures that have already been forced through are in danger of back-firing as the unintended consequences of the new nitrates regulations begin to bite.

Dairy farmers, buoyed by years of record-breaking profits are grabbing every acre of land they can get their hands on.

While extra land was always viewed as a good investment if you had the cash to spare, dairy farmers now have the added impetus of needing extra land to dilute their nutrient load. The alternative is to reduce the herd, and I have yet to meet the milk producer that is up for this.

The result has been an alarming increase in land values and rents across the country. It’s only a few years ago that €250/ac was considered a steep rent for grassland. Now every acre of grass within walking distance of a milking parlour is being snapped up at closer to €500.

It’s the same with land values, where €15,000 is the new €10,000.

So instead of helping reduce the overall emissions from the dairy sector, the new nitrates regulations are locking ever more land up in the hands of our most carbon-intensive farmers.

How come nobody is calling out the Government on their pie-in-the-sky ‘targets’?

Annual forestry planting targets of 8,000ha have been repeated year after year, while actual rates fell to barely 2,000ha.

Or what about increasing the national tillage area to 400,000ha when cereal farmers are barely able to hang on to the acres they have? If it isn’t a dairy farmer breathing down their necks, there’s a solar farm not far behind waving €1,000/ac rental agreements.

Or the 200 anaerobic digestion (AD) plants that will be required to hit the ‘target’ of 5.7TWh of renewable gas by 2030. That’s only seven years away, and I don’t know of a single AD plant here that took less than 10 years to get going.

You would be forgiven for thinking that it’s all baloney. Yet we’re still expected to believe that we stand a chance of meeting that over-arching ‘target’ of a 25pc reduction in emissions by 2030? Give me a break.

Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath, elmgrovefarm.ie

