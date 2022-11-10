Climate change is already affecting farmers – and we need to raise our efforts to make Irish agriculture more sustainable

The reason I enrolled as a student at Waterford IT (now called SETU) was to separate some of the noise from reality in terms of climate change and its impacts for agriculture.

To better understand our role as farmers, in the context of challenges that are coming. To learn how to build resilience in our farm system in order to cope with change.

That is exactly what I’ve learned — change is coming.

October delivered a 100pc increase in rainfall above the long-term average for the month in this area.

Springs have bubbled up through the sieve-like soils of our farm in the past week like never before as the water table became swamped by double the usual amount of rainfall.

Last week, I took part in a catchment field event. A group of students — all of us involved in various aspects of agriculture —followed a river from its origins high up in the thick blanket peat on the Comeragh mountains, all the way to its estuary.

Watching thunder, lightning and torrential rain from the top of the mountain, the overland flow played out like a theatre in front of us.

It was clear how rapidly flowing water can gather momentum and bring sediment and nutrients with it. We could see further down the catchment how these rapid flows result in saturated field drains and flooded low-lying land.

These intense rainfall events are becoming more common.

Ireland has already experienced a 5pc increase in average annual rainfall in the past 30 years compared to the previous 30. Projections indicate an increase of around 20pc in the frequency of intense rainfall events in autumn and winter.

This is the kind of stuff we need to pay attention to as farmers.

Water quality is hugely important, and something we in agriculture must take ownership of.

The three big issues are sediment, nitrates and phosphorus entering water-courses.

The new Nitrates Action Programme for 2022 has an increased focus on compliance, with the Environmental Protection Agency co-ordinating a renewed inspection programme through the local authorities.

The four-year nitrates derogation, applicable to farms with organic stocking rates above 170kgN/Ha, has been secured until 2025, pending a review in 2023.

In catchments with declining water quality that are not meeting criteria set by the European Commission on nutrient losses and eutrophication, reductions in organic N loading may be required.

The 2023 review is critical as trends in water quality have been declining across all water bodies; while improvements have happened in certain areas, these have been offset by declines in others.

Just like the Netherlands, if we can’t quickly demonstrate improvements in water quality, the derogation will not be granted into the future.

The impact of this will be significant, and the urgency to make changes around water, sediment and nutrient management on farms can’t be stressed enough.

Simple facts around nitrogen and phosphorus loss need to be emphasised.

There is a linear relationship between nitrogen surplus and nitrate leaching on free-draining soils.

Stocking rates on milking platforms of 4-5 cows/ha lead to increased N losses.

Phosphorus is a non-renewable, finite resource: this should be written on every bag of 18-6-12 like warnings on cigarette packs.

The EU has zero indigenous mineral phosphate reserves, with 37pc of the world’s rock phosphate found in the Western Sahara and Morocco.

China, Algeria and Syria have the next largest reserve, and given the political landscapes in these countries and the diminishing supplies of this resource, P is likely to become prohibitively expensive, or even unattainable, in our lifetimes.

As Ireland is the ninth largest fertiliser consumer in the EU, Teagasc have looked at research to see how technology can recover P from waste to use as fertiliser to fill the deficit that will arise in the long term.

But I haven’t heard this degree of necessary prudence around P usage at many discussion group meetings.

Becoming a student again in an environment that marries scientific expertise with agriculture is an eye-opening experience.

When we look at sustainability in farming — meeting the needs of the present in a manner that won’t compromise future generations’ ability to do the same — it begs the question, are we found wanting?

Gillian O’Sullivan farms with her husband Neil near Dungarvan, Co Waterford