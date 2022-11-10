Farming

Climate change is already affecting farmers – and we need to raise our efforts to make Irish agriculture more sustainable

If we don’t improve our water quality, we could lose our nitrates derogation, like the Netherlands

Gillian O'Sullivan on her farm in Dungarvan, Co Waterford. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand
Real thing: A flash flood hit this field of winter barley near Rathanna, Co Carlow last week, removing over 25pc of the crop. Photo: Roger Jones. Expand

Gillian O'Sullivan on her farm in Dungarvan, Co Waterford. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Real thing: A flash flood hit this field of winter barley near Rathanna, Co Carlow last week, removing over 25pc of the crop. Photo: Roger Jones.

Gillian O'Sullivan

The reason I enrolled as a student at Waterford IT (now called SETU) was to separate some of the noise from reality in terms of climate change and its impacts for agriculture.

To better understand our role as farmers, in the context of challenges that are coming. To learn how to build resilience in our farm system in order to cope with change.

