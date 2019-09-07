Ciarán Moran: 'Threats of violence and sexual blackmail cast a shadow over beef talks'

After a week that saw claims of workers being blackmailed in a "menacing email" which hinted at exposing an alleged sexual affair and threats of violence, the disputing parties in the ongoing beef row now have agreed to sit down together on Monday.

Explosive evidence presented in the High Court by meat factories detailed the alleged actions of some protesters over the past few weeks including that some workers were blackmailed with a warning that some "very interesting information", including details of "sleeping arrangements" on a work trip, which would be sent to spouse.

Evidence presented in the High Court by meat factories detailed the alleged actions of some protesters over the past few weeks. The factories also provided photographs, CCTV footage and Facebook posts as evidence to demonstrate the actions of the protesters.

But on Monday the sides must sit down together, park the allegations and counter-claims and look for a resolution that will take the meat factories out of the courts and the farmers off the picket lines.

However, as the beef protests enter their sixth week, the farmer representation has become increasingly fractious, with Monday's negotiations expected to comprise one representative body for the meat factories facing at least six bodies representing farmers.

The Beef Plan Movement was set up last year as a response to what it and farmers saw as a lack of action from the established farming bodies on the plight of farmers. It culminated in protests that started on July 28, which the main farming organisations politely ignored, until they couldn't ignore the situation any further. Beef farmers were angry and mobilised through the Beef Plan Movement.

Many have observed the dispute as a physical manifestation of an anger that has been festering in rural Ireland for many years.

The factory gates have been no place for the faint-hearted as the stand-off between farmers and meat processors grew increasingly fraught last week.

What is clear is there have been no winners in this dispute, but many farmers feel they have nothing to lose.

Teagasc has admitted that at current prices, beef farmers are losing €150/head when they sell cattle at the moment to the factories.

Heap on some misery in the form of increasingly unsettled weather, as the past few weeks had many farmers in the west dealing with waterlogged land.

For some, the only 'viable' option is to sell their cattle, as housing them would just lead to more bills. Overdrafts are overdrawn for many and with children back to school, bills are beginning to mount.

But those with cattle to sell face the gauntlet of protesting farmers at factory gates.

And there are fears in recent days that tension at factory gates could be exacerbated, as those farmers with cattle to sell face off against those looking to keep the factories shut down.

Court filings from factories show the protests have hit them in the pocket, to the tune of millions in some cases, with six-figure legal bills adding up.

And while the centre of the dispute is money, and how much the farmer receives for their cattle, the bitterness of the last couple of weeks was made clear when details emerged of shocking claims by meat factories of verbal abuse, threats of violence, and blackmail against factory workers and farmers who passed the beef protests.

The relationship between factories and farmers is at its lowest ebb in years and the perfect storm that has put farmers on the picket line shows no signs of abating anytime soon.

