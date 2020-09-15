Ciaran Moran: Ploughing’s absence will be keenly felt this week

Like many in rural Ireland, the staff of the Farming Independent should be gearing up to decamp to a field in Carlow this week.

While it’s months since the National Ploughing Association took the decision to call off this year’s trade show, it will only be this week that the decision will be keenly felt by many in rural Ireland, particularly those in the agri-food sector.

There are those who argue the event has become too big and lost its focus, but it remains a mainstay on the calendar for hundreds of thousands in the sector.

With an annual economic impact reported to be in the region of €45 million the loss of this event is massively significant to the Irish economy

With an annual economic impact reported to be in the region of €45 million the loss of this event is massively significant to the Irish economy

For many farmers and rural people, the event is a highlight of their year and provides an escape from the daily grind on the farm.

And for those with goods to sell and products to promote, the Ploughing delivers an unrivalled captive audience.

More importantly, the Ploughing dominates the national agenda for a week each September. It provides a platform for our sector to put its best foot forward and it pushes farming issues to the top of the political and media agendas. This is a priceless opportunity that is the envy of other business sectors.

This year, there will be no presidential visits, no wall-to-wall TV and radio broadcasts, no lively mainstream media debates on agricultural issues and no visits by nervous politicians anxious to engage with the plain people of Ireland.

Covid-19 has stripped us all of a myriad of the small comforts that make our lives more bearable.

Morale

While case numbers in Dublin are dominating the pandemic-related headlines, we shouldn’t forget the devastating effects of Covid-19 on the social lives of those outside the cities.

GAA club matches, agricultural shows and the pub are at the heart of rural Ireland’s cultural fabric. Against this backdrop, the Ploughing would have provided a badly needed morale boost before the winter months.

Farming can be a tough and lonely business at the best of times and farmers need to look after themselves facing into what could be a long and very difficult winter as the harsh trade winds of Brexit begin to blow.

