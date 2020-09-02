Ciaran Moran: McConalogue under pressure to hit the ground running in Agriculture as problems mount

Charlie McConalogue TD speaking at 'The Floating Voter' talk at the Farming Independent tent at the National Ploughing Championships in Screggan, Tullamore Co Offaly.

Charlie McConalogue won't have to buy a new pair of wellies upon taking up the role of Agriculture Minister.

His are well worn after years criss-crossing the country as Fianna Fáil Agriculture spokesperson. Indeed, after all the hard work, he must have been disappointed to have been ignored twice for the position by Micheál Martin.

While much has been written about the demise of Barry Cowen and Dara Calleary who both briefly held the position of Agriculture Minister in recent months, little has been said about the impact of all the political upheaval on the Department and sector.

Restoring the reputation of the role is a critical task the new Minster will face as he takes up office. Many political commentators have noted that the importance of the role had diminished in recent years with the events of the past weeks done little to improve that.

And, from a practical point of view, the Department has in many ways been leaderless since June.

Like his predecessors, when Charlie McConalogue walks into Agriculture House on Kildare Street today, the challenges will come thick and fast.

He will be presented with a 300-page briefing document detailing the various roles and challenges facing each division of his vast Department.

However, getting to grips with the unique intricacies of the farming sector should not be a challenge for the Donegal man.

Well versed in all the agricultural issues of the day, McConalogue is better placed than anyone to hit the ground running. But he will need to at sprinting pace.

Other Ministers have had a near three-month head start as the new Agriculture Minister faces into what is likely to be a fierce battle around the cabinet table to secure funding in Budget 2021.

The Irish Farmers Association is calling for an increase in the Department’s of Agriculture’s current budget of €300m. That’s a steep ask in the context of the €20bn budget deficit the country is facing from Covid - but securing funding for the sector is a yardstick by which Agriculture Ministers are often measured.

Unfortunately for McConalogue tapping the EU for additional funding will also be a challenge as it Europe on more climate action demands to each and every farming euro on offer.

Indeed, it is the area of climate action which may cause the new Minister the most headaches. He faces an immense challenge in finding a way to cut agriculture emissions without cutting the national herd.

At ground level, McConalogue’s western roots in Donegal puts him in stark contrast with the two previous long-serving ministers, Simon Coveney and Michael Creed.

Where you’re from can matter a lot to farmers and the Cork men were often criticised by farmers west of the Shannon for not understanding the issues faced by the farming and rural communities there. Interestingly, McConalogue may face the opposite criticism - of not comprehending the problems of farmers on the Golden Vale or in the sunny south-east.

One of the key ways this conundrum will manifest for the new Minister will feature in the debate over how - and more importantly, where - EU farm funding is distributed in future. His tenure comes at a critical stage of the reform of the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy.

The EU is putting pressure on the Government to level out farm payments, which may see money move from the productive farming areas in the south and east to farmers west of the Shannon.

This is an extremely sensitive issue for Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil TDs and McConalogue can expect to be under huge pressure from all sides on the issue.

And if that wasn’t enough, agriculture is the sector most vulnerable to Brexit, whic is looming ever closer, and the potential fall out from no-deal would keep any Agriculture Minister up at night.

While it might be third time lucky for this Agriculture Minister, McConalogue will need all the luck he can get to face the challenges that are coming thick and fast

Online Editors