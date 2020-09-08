Ciaran Moran: ‘It’s tough to understand mart trade in face of Brexit gloom’

Some months ago, I wrote about how Covid-19 would spell the end of the marts as we have known them.

Back in May, that headline may have seemed a little dramatic, but as the summer months have rolled by its already clear that some changes made by marts will be permanent fixtures.

Online selling has been a revelation and in the space of a few months has cemented itself as a critical part of the mart business.

I witnessed myself a local mart hold up trade for 40 minutes so a broadband connection could be re-established for online trading to resume. The consensus to date seems to be that sellers are the big winners, with increased online activity changing the dynamic at ringside and boosting prices. ‘It’s getting harder to find that good value bullock,” one farmer quipped to me at a recent mart. There have been benefits for buyers too. They can now purchase cattle from multiple marts from the comfort of their own home. Online marts have certainly made life easier for those like myself that cover the cattle trade. Following the action at a number of marts this week, a serious confidence in the cattle business was clearly evident. Farmers buying cattle this autumn are making a call on what the beef industry will look like in a post-Brexit world. They have had to ask themselves what a store or a weanling bought over the next few months will be worth this time next year when our biggest beef market is no longer in the EU. Surprisingly, based on the prices given for cattle in the marts this week most farmers seem to think that not much will have changed. This seems a brave call in the context of the mood music emanating from the Brexit talks in recent days, with both sides still deadlocked and Boris Johnson threatening to tear up the Withdrawal Agreement. At this stage it is difficult to predict what sort of a trading arrangement, if any, will be in place between the UK and the EU next January. The economic and political stakes are high for both sides, and the Irish beef industry will certainly be ‘sa bhearna bhaoil’ in a no-deal Brexit scenario. However, farmers are generally considered and conservative people who believe in the power of rational thinking. If their actions in marts are a window to their thinking then a Brexit deal will be done. Let’s all hope they’re right.