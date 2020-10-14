Ciaran Moran: Agri-food has survived Covid so far - the critical challenge now is Brexit

'At a recent conference, Minster for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney reiterated that there would be no upside to Brexit for Irish agriculture.' Photo: Frank McGrath

Without doubt, farming and the wider agri-food sector escaped the worst of Covid-19 this year, a factor the Department of Finance took into account when drawing up the Budget.

Farmers, unlike those in many sectors, have for the most part been able to trade as normal during the pandemic, and dire predictions of food prices collapsing and milk being dumped thankfully didn't come to fruition.

Indeed, over the summer, after cuts in late spring, major Irish agricultural commodities, milk, beef and lamb, all saw some price improvements.

And despite large parts of the food service industry being decimated by the pandemic, a surge in supermarket food sales has underpinned prices and staved off a feared income collapse for farmers.

However, it is Brexit that is the foremost challenge facing the industry, and despite years of negotiations farmers are uncertain as to what the impact will be.

At a recent conference, Minster for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney reiterated that there would be no upside to Brexit for Irish agriculture.

He said the best-case scenario achievable by the end of the year was a very "basic" and "pretty thin" trade agreement.

The former agriculture minister said the impact of a no-deal Brexit on Irish agri-food was as "a real danger" to the sector.

He said having no agreement on trade would see our trading relationship with the UK resort to WTO rules, which would include tariffs and possibly quotas.

"The trading environment will become an awful lot more complicated and expensive.

"We sell about €5.5bn of food and drink to the UK each year, and we calculate the tariff attached to that trade in a no-trade-deal scenario will be somewhere between €1.3bn and €1.5bn," he said.

Beef and dairy would be hardest hit, he said, while sheepmeat, pigmeat, drinks and processed food would also be affected.

The imposition of these tariffs will create a massive problem in relation to price competitiveness for Irish food in the UK.

In an emergency Brexit plan, the Irish Farmers Association (IFA) has said a Brexit outcome which either reduces access to the UK market or makes continued sales uneconomic due to tariffs, logistical and administration costs, undercutting third-country imports and diverging standards - will be disastrous for Irish agriculture.

"The global market disturbance which would almost certainly ensue would inflict further damage from volatile produce prices," it said.

And it's this background that has put pressure on the Government to support the agri-food sector.

The threat to the sector as a result of Brexit comes as the EU's Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), a key financial lifeline for the sector is mired in budget uncertainty and prolonged discussions over its future role and shape.

A new CAP was due to come into effect next year, but it is now believed it may take two further years to get the reform over the line.

Critically for Irish farmers, this means a transition period will be needed to maintain the flow of funding they receive under various EU-backed scheme.

Meanwhile, the overall budget to support farming is being reduced, meaning all eyes will be on what impact it will have on farmers' payments next year.

While uncertainty remains over the CAP's budget, what is clear is that farmers will face heightened climate action requirements to draw down funding.

Much will depend on the various terms and conditions of schemes announced by the Department of Agriculture and signed off in Brussels.

Recent years have seen the spotlight shone on the sector over its environmental performance and some sectors may face limits on production due to onerous new environmental demands such as cuts to pesticide and fertiliser use.

While a new agricultural environment scheme backed solely by the Irish taxpayer via carbon tax receipts is set to compensate farmers for some of these losses, farmers will be sceptical until they see the fine print.