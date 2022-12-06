Charlie McConalogue is facing some huge asks but the Fianna Fáil faithful love him

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue is the David Clifford of the Fianna Fáil party, it seems.

For those non-Fianna Fáil card-carrying readers of this paper, let me bring you up to speed quickly. Not once but twice at a weekend party event on agricultural policy in Westmeath, the Minister was compared to the Kerry footballer. Others suggested the next time McConalogue visited, it might even be as Taoiseach.

For any politician it must be difficult to gauge your popularity or if you’re doing a good job – often two very different things, it must be said. But it would seem our Minister is very popular with his grassroot party members in the Midlands, one of whom referred to such farmers as “farmers’ farmers”.

It’s a much needed confidence boost for the Minister in the midst of speculation around a Cabinet reshuffle.

There’s no doubt about it but the financial bump the dairy sector has given many in rural Ireland is serious and anyone on the receiving end of it would certainly be of the opinion that things are quite rosy in that particular sector.

However, Minister McConalogue is well aware the whole sector is facing significant challenges over the coming months and years. He is on the cusp of outlining his plans on how the sector will reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 25pc.

It’s a very big ask. And while the chair of the Climate Change Advisory Council Marie Donnelly said last week that she is confident agriculture can achieve its goal, she did warn that recent achievements such as reduced fertiliser usage are not the structural changes that are required for us to meet our targets. “Absolutely urgent action” is required now, she said.

That means that the Climate Action Plan the Minister will outline needs to be radical in many ways if it is to achieve its targets. Given that farming organisations have distanced themselves from the recent Beef and Sheep Vision report, the Minister will have to deliver plans and strategies that farming organisations may not support – at least not publicly.

It seems like there could be more bad news days than good news days for the Minister for Agriculture in the short-term.

A fact that I would imagine is not lost on Charlie or his Cabinet colleagues eyeing new jobs.