Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Charlie McConalogue is facing some huge asks but the Fianna Fáil faithful love him

Margaret Donnelly

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue was compared to Kerry footballer David Clifford at the Fianna Fáil Agriculture Policy Conference last weekend Expand

Close

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue was compared to Kerry footballer David Clifford at the Fianna Fáil Agriculture Policy Conference last weekend

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue was compared to Kerry footballer David Clifford at the Fianna Fáil Agriculture Policy Conference last weekend

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue was compared to Kerry footballer David Clifford at the Fianna Fáil Agriculture Policy Conference last weekend

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue is the David Clifford of the Fianna Fáil party, it seems.

For those non-Fianna Fáil card-carrying readers of this paper, let me bring you up to speed quickly. Not once but twice at a weekend party event on agricultural policy in Westmeath, the Minister was compared to the Kerry footballer. Others suggested the next time McConalogue visited, it might even be as Taoiseach.

Most Watched

Privacy