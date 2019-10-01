Charlie Flanagan: 'Small changes will have a big impact in keeping rural communities safe from crime'

The more recent occasion was the Cross Border Conference on Organised Crime. Held in Co Cavan, the conference was taking place in the shadow of the recent horrific attack on Quinn executive Mr Kevin Lunney. One clear message to emerge from the Conference was that we can only protect people in border areas if there is serious co-operation, not only between the Garda Síochána and the PSNI, but also between the general public and those organisations.

An example of how this can happen was on show at the recent Ploughing Championships, where I was delighted to launch the National Rural Safety Forum.

As I attended an event in the Garda tent at the Ploughing, I realised that this year is a little different. I say that with a sense of pride as Minister for Justice and Equality, because I truly believe that in the last two weeks, a few very loosely connected events came together to demonstrate that, in An Garda Síochána, we have an organisation which is truly transforming, in a way which will serve us all.

It is one year since, on September 18 last year, The Report of the Commission on the Future of Policing was published.

The report was the fruit of an 18-month process which involved exhaustive engagement. Commission members travelled the country, meeting members of the public, stakeholders, and all levels of Gardaí. They also went abroad to meet experts and research best practice.

From the wisdom they gleaned, they produced a report which was so compelling that, after a few months' consideration, my Government colleagues and I accepted its recommendations in full.

And we didn't just accept them, we committed to implementing them by way of "A Policing Service for the Future", the Government's implementation plan that is driven by a dedicated Programme Office in the Department of An Taoiseach.

And we have evidence of action too with the appearance, before the Justice Committee, of Garda Commissioner Drew Harris. Just one year after the publication of the Report, just nine months after an Implementation Group was established, he was there to brief Committee members on his new Operating Model.

The model Commissioner Harris outlined, one which will allow for the creation of autonomous, self-sufficient police divisions with closer ties to communities, is both what the Commission envisaged and what we need. It will see an increase in the number of Sergeants and Inspectors on the ground, it will deliver more frontline, visible and responsive policing in communities, and it will provide the Gardaí themselves with greater support and supervision.

So plans are in place and it seems clear that CoFPI will deliver. And I am sure of that with the official launch of the National Rural Safety Forum.

The Forum is a gathering of representatives from a large number of national community organisations and State bodies, some of them with huge influence over the way we live our lives.

The Gardaí are members too, and the Forum is co-chaired by Assistant Commissioner Orla McPartlin, and Richard Kennedy of the IFA. Its purpose is to use the strength and reach of the community organisations to get Garda messages about community safety out to as many people as possible and, in so doing, to provide reassurance to individuals and communities, to prevent crime and to reduce crime opportunities.

The specific initiative of an information campaign to encourage people to mark their property, might seem quite small. But what it signifies is huge.

It is evidence of real collaboration, real community involvement, real partnership, which will deliver real results.

The Cross Border Conference on Organised Crime is another example of the close working relationship that An Garda Síochána have fostered with the PSNI, and they share a significant amount of information, evidence and expertise when investigating and preventing serious crime, North and South, and along the border.

It is just a year since the Commission produced their vision. That vision was of a modern, highly professional, human rights focussed An Garda Síochána which would work closely and collaboratively with communities and other agencies to keep people safe.

The National Rural Safety Forum fits in with that vision.

