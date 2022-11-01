Caring for our hedgerows is an easy win for the farming community

Each week I take an hour to delve into the Newspaper Archives in the hope of finding some inspiration. One recent trawl of the Agri press from the mid-seventies brought home to me the changing face and direction of Irish agriculture and its relationship with the environment.

An article I stumbled upon highlighted a farmer who, on the back of guidance from the state advisory service, had removed a significant proportion of hedgerows on his farm, creating bigger fields and boosting efficiency. The article was entitled: ‘Farmer wins back 20 acres’.

At that point, little thought was given to the impact of the decision on the environment or biodiversity. It was a purely economic decision.

The impact of this kind of thinking is evidenced in many parts of the country today, particularly in the more intensively farmed areas.

Nowadays, instead of taking the hedges out, farmers are putting them back in. Thousands of kilometres of hedgerows have been newly established with the support of various State-backed schemes in recent decades and thousands more will be planted in the coming years.

It’s clear hedgerows are very much back in vogue with farmers, and their representatives anxious that they are credited and rewarded for having hedgerows on their farms.

Indeed, rarely these days does a farming discussion on the environment not mention the great work that hedgerows are doing on farms when it comes to reducing the nation’s emissions.

Yet, at the same time, ecologists report that our hedgerows are in a sorry state either because of poor maintenance, poor protection or just outright destruction. Some 500m of hedgerow can be removed in Ireland without the need to apply for permission (see pg4). Does the threshold really need to be that high?

With a Department review of these rules now underway, there is little doubt that this must be reduced. Opposing these changes would be short-sighted and at odds with the growing appreciation of the value of hedges.

In the context of the many challenges facing Irish agriculture, protecting, maintaining and enhancing Ireland’s hedgerows is an easy win for farmers.

Every farmer must consider their legacy in this regard.