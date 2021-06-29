CAP is a political football, moving towards irrelevancy

In trying to keep as many people happy as possible, it's difficult for really significant changes to take place

Looking at the CAP deal agreed in Brussels last week a memorable scene from Only Fools and Horses comes to mind.

Trigger just been presented with a medal for saving the council money after using the same broom for 20 years.

The broom has had 17 new heads and 14 new handles! How the hell can it be the same bloody broom then?

Trigger: Here’s a picture of it, what more proof do you need?

It might be an odd analogy for the CAP, but just like Trigger's broom, today's CAP is far from the original policy introduced in 1962.

The CAP has grappled to keep speed with the changing landscape of the agri-food sector. What started as a plan to ensure a common agricultural policy in the newly emerging common market of the EEC, stabilising markets, securing food supplies and guaranteeing fair prices for producers and consumers alike.

Each reform of the policy has been a compromise of competing demands and added further complexity to what was a very simple idea.

The CAP has become a political football, being kicked around to solve problems here, there and everywhere.

The latest efforts to 'green' the CAP is an example of this. With no political will to raise new funds to fight the climate crisis, EU politicians instead raided the CAP budget.

Reaction to last weeks deal is a clear sign this cop-out strategy by EU politicians is not working. Various lobby groups said the deal would fail in terms of farm incomes, food security and the environment.

The CAP is being compromised into irrelevancy.

Despite this, the inevitable agreement this week of any deal at this point is to be welcomed.

Over the coming weeks and months, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue will engage with farmers and their representatives to see how best to manage the detail of the new deal in Ireland.

Unfortunately, the focus of the debate here will revolve around who gets what from the CAP and whether convergence is pushed to 100pc and the implications of such a move.

The bigger picture of the CAP, its purpose is and how it impacts farmers and farming is what should be the focus of discussions.

A CAP that supports farmers can be in different forms - one that helps keeps as many farmers as possible farming, or one that supports farmers on better land and with more advantages.

Is supporting farmers with significant off-farm incomes the right thing to do?

By trying to keep as many people happy as possible, the CAP has become the compromise CAP. It's difficult for really significant changes to take place when compromise is end game.

Over the coming months, we'll see this deal being pulled and dragged around as a political football, with farmers left fighting over the scraps.

Now, with the lines of the battle drawn, it could be a bloody field by the time Ireland submits its plans on how to implement its homegrown policies.