Call this a crisis? I lived through the ’70s and ’80s — we’ve never had it so good

Inmates at the Bailieborough Union workhouse, Co Cavan, being served food - probably porridge - in a feeding trough, around 1895

Shut-down factories were a common sight in the 1970s and '80s as Ireland's economy struggled. Photo: Getty

If you lived through the oil crisis and rampant inflation of the 1970s and ’80s as I did, you just might wonder at the current widespread fear and negativity.

While many farms and other businesses failed at that time, most of us survived and we came through it all a bit wiser and ready to take advantage of the recovery which began around 1994.

Mortgage rates of 14pc were bad enough, but with overdraft rates at a crippling 22pc it was a real struggle to stay afloat.

The price of farmland collapsed in the late ’70s and was accompanied by a deep recession that lasted to the mid-1990s.

The present crisis, if that is the right word, with inflation and fuel shortages is simply history repeating itself.

I am reluctant to use the word crisis because most people living in Ireland are enjoying a lifestyle better than anything their parents and grandparents could have dreamt of.

When people complain about having to turn down the heating in their homes, I recall the relative austerity of the past.

But then it all depends on your state of mind. What our whingeing populist politicians now call austerity is utter luxury for most of the world’s population.

The endless scare stories we hear regarding housing, welfare, pensions and the cost of fuel ignore the fact that the vast majority of us can afford a standard of living that is right up there with the most affluent countries in the world.

To some Irish people, being poor is not having a huge wide screen television or a new car; to people in poorer countries, it is not being able to feed their family or obtain basic medical care.

In my youth, while we were severely reprimanded for any form of waste; we learnt to appreciate the important things in life and the wisdom of only buying something if you had the cash to pay for it.

When our ancient farm chain harrow eventually fell apart, we made a new one by cutting a large thorn bush and towing it behind the tractor. It worked perfectly and cost nothing.

If a tree fell in a storm, most farmers cut it up for home heating. If there was a surplus, the neighbours were only too grateful to share in the bounty.

A few decades later, we reached a stage where no one could be bothered to cut timber and bring the logs home. I am sure that idiocy will change with the rising cost of fuel but for a few years, most people preferred to avoid the work involved and just buy oil, gas and electricity instead.

Despite the gloomy headlines, our economy is still thriving. There is no forced emigration.

Everyone is busy and employed, except of course for the few who simply don’t want to work. There will always be those who wouldn’t work if you put batteries in them.

Hotels, shops, restaurants, transport companies and builders are desperate for staff. Try getting an electrician, plumber or carpenter right now. A friend got a quote recently for some presses for their kitchen and were told they would have to wait until March at the earliest.

These examples of a successful economy are many, and while some sectors are indeed struggling with the rising costs of energy, many others are finding difficulty supplying the increasing orders for their goods.

I am pointing out that the people complaining about poverty and hardship today simply haven’t a clue as to what life in Ireland was like.

Flour sacks would be re-used to make underwear and other items of clothing. Socks were darned and shirt collars were turned. My father told me people actually died of hunger in Dublin in the early 1900s.

Inmates at the Bailieborough Union workhouse, Co Cavan, being served food - probably porridge - in a feeding trough, around 1895

Compare that with our current unemployment benefits, sick pay, State pensions, excellent health service, education for all and first-class care for the elderly.

In this regard, we are way ahead of the UK or the US.

Civil war, poverty, hunger, emigration, really awful housing, poor wages and in general subsistence living are all consigned to the past.

I know what I am talking about as I remember the women in black shawls working in the fields in the west while the men folk slaved in the potato fields of Scotland or on the building sites in England.

It was tough then and don’t let anyone tell you differently. The nostalgia attached to the old thatched cabins was just a fantasy.

Compared to modern housing, many were cold, damp, unsanitary and reeking of TB and other ailments.

We should pray that those particular aspects of our history do not repeat themselves.

Joe Barry is a farmer and forester on the Meath/Kildare border