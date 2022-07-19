British market isn’t as important as it once was to our beef farmers but it is still crucial

It’s eye-opening when you visit international food trade fairs to see how tiny Ireland really is on the global food map.

Compared to the likes of Brazil and Australia, we are small fry, yet we have a strong position in the world’s most valuable beef market — the UK. One that’s often taken for granted.

As our farm profile on P10 details, Irish beef exports to the UK don’t go unnoticed by British farmers and it's little wonder.

Last year we exported 214,000t to the UK and we hold a regular market share of around 70pc of imports. Irish beef also occupies a strong position in a host of key British retailers.

But it hasn’t always been like this. For centuries our beef trade with the UK had been characterised by the trade in live cattle.

In the early 1970s, upwards of 800,000 cattle were being shipped from Ireland to Britain each year.

While farmers often hail live exports today as valuable competition to the meat processors, at one time it actually accounted for a staggering loss of value and economic activity to Ireland.

Fintan O’Toole wrote that the cattle boat became a perfect image of the ambivalence of Irish freedom: a profitable export in the hold, a bitter exodus of people on the deck.

It’s astonishing to think that we have moved from this situation to one where Irish processors are said to control 60pc of UK beef processing.

The transformation of the beef trade from ‘on the hoof’ to ‘on the hook’ had undoubted benefits to Irish agriculture, although beef farmers may question if they benefited as much as they should have.

However, the focus on finished products instead of live cattle has also allowed us to leverage our EU membership to target consumers in a much larger and equally valuable market.

While the declining importance of the UK market to Irish beef sector is a reflection of greater market divergence — a must in light of Brexit — we shouldn’t forget how important our closest neighbour still is.