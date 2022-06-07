Bring back Home Economics and teach young people some basic life skills

President of the Polish Potato Federation Tomasz Bienkowski, CEO of Bord Bia Tara Fitzpatrick and President of the Irish Potato Federation Michael Hoey, officially open the 11th World Potato Congress in Dublin. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

I was delighted to hear a call for Home Economics to be made compulsory in schools. Unfortunately, it’s for all the wrong reasons. Ross Keogh of Keogh’s potato farm and crisp fame told the World Potato Congress, held in Dublin last week, that the majority of young people don’t have the basic skills to cook a meal from scratch and I’m not in the least bit surprised.

Home Economics has probably changed a lot from when I viewed it as a handy subject to gain as many all-important points as possible, with the minimum effort, in the Leaving Certificate, but it’s without doubt one of the most practical subjects in school.

Without it I’ve little doubt but my culinary skills would be severely lacking and unfortunately we live in an age where food and convenience go hand in hand, albeit at a cost.

The level of food loss and waste along the supply chain from field to shelf is abhorrent, up to 40pc in some cases.

Given the fact food inflation and the general cost of living is really impacting consumers’ pockets and their spending, it’s sinful this happens.

Read More

And it doesn’t even take into account household food waste, which is estimated to be in the region of 250,000t, even more than the 200,000t of losses and waste before food ends up in consumers’ shopping baskets.

Mix in a lack of cooking skills and the cheapness of food and we’re left with a situation where a consumer places little value on food, to the extent a huge amount of it ends up in the bin.

In a relatively wealthy country, convenience is king, but it really benefits few people. Too often, the price we pay for convenience leaves us with nutritionally-inferior food that really only helps to further curtail our cooking abilities and is making us fatter.

Ireland’s obesity levels have reached epidemic levels with 60pc of the population overweight or obese, which is a long-term ticking time bomb for the health services.

Compulsory Home Economics would at least equip young people with the skills to make a meal plan and cook the basics, as well as giving them an understanding of food nutrition.

With growing pressure on family incomes, basic life skills have never been needed more.