Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.2°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Brian Stanley: The family farm has to remain at the heart of agriculture policy

Brian Stanley is a Sinn Féin TD for Laois-Offaly Expand

Close

Brian Stanley is a Sinn Féin TD for Laois-Offaly

Brian Stanley is a Sinn Féin TD for Laois-Offaly

Alf Harvey

Brian Stanley is a Sinn Féin TD for Laois-Offaly

Brian Stanley

Sinn Féin is committed to placing the family farm model at the heart of Ireland's future agriculture sector.

We need a long-term strategy that provides greater control to local producers and away from the big processors. We need to tackle the pricing models in the beef sector. We need to reform CAP to ensure more equitable funding, and we need to create new income streams for farmers in areas such as renewable energy.

Consecutive governments have failed to develop a long-term strategy for family farms, and rural communities have suffered as a result.