Brexit is the root cause of our sheep sector’s woes – and a long-term fix is needed

Latest data suggests that to earn the average Irish full-time salary, a sheep farmer would need to lamb 7,000 ewes on their own

Global effects: The difficulties for the sheep sector show how changes to international trade flows can have an impact at farm level in Ireland. Photo: Alf Harvey

Close

Global effects: The difficulties for the sheep sector show how changes to international trade flows can have an impact at farm level in Ireland. Photo: Alf Harvey

Global effects: The difficulties for the sheep sector show how changes to international trade flows can have an impact at farm level in Ireland. Photo: Alf Harvey

Global effects: The difficulties for the sheep sector show how changes to international trade flows can have an impact at farm level in Ireland. Photo: Alf Harvey

Angus Woods

Lambing has been slow to get going this year, and along with a 0.2pc reduced scanning rate, I’m concerned that the effects of the prolonged drought last year are spilling over into this year.

Another worry is that lamb prices are well below what they were this time last year.

