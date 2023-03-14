Brexit is the root cause of our sheep sector’s woes – and a long-term fix is needed

Lambing has been slow to get going this year, and along with a 0.2pc reduced scanning rate, I’m concerned that the effects of the prolonged drought last year are spilling over into this year.

Another worry is that lamb prices are well below what they were this time last year.

It has been good to see a focus by the IFA and ICSA on the financial difficulties facing sheep farmers.

The sheep sector tends to quietly go about its business, and rarely makes front-page headlines, but it is a sector with a lot to offer the rural economy, and which now needs Minister McConalogue to invest in its future.

The cost of living crisis — along with the reduction in sheepmeat being bought by China — is having a detrimental effect on EU prices. The knock-on effect of New Zealand lamb being re-directed to the EU and UK markets is undermining European sheep farm incomes.

The difficulties for the sheep sector show how changes to international trade flows can have an impact at farm level in Ireland. It is easy to forget this when commodity prices are performing well, and any sector can be impacted in a similar manner.

When the UK joined the then EEC, it brought with it a sizeable NZ lamb quota, which stood at almost 225,000t pre-Brexit. Post-Brexit the NZ lamb quota was halved to 114,184t carcase weight equivalent in the EU, and the same in the UK.

In 2022 the EU agreed to another 38,000t phased in over seven years, and the UK entered into a free trade agreement (FTA) with NZ and Australia based on a “zero-tariff, zero-quota” model following a transition period.

The implications of Brexit on the sheep sector are significant. Increasing the EU quota by 38,000t was a compromise by the EU as NZ had been looking for an EU quota of 225,000t and a UK quota of the same, allowing them flexibility to move between markets depending on which was most valuable at the time.

As exporters of significant quantities of produce all over the world, NZ know that being dependent on a small number of big markets is risky. They recognise the importance of having other options available if a major market like China goes into decline.

The UK’s post-Brexit FTA with NZ is now affecting EU sheepmeat prices, as NZ product that had been destined for China has access to the UK market.

British sheepmeat continues to have access to the EU market, and as their home market is weakened by NZ imports, more British lamb is being displaced to the EU.

The EU sheep sector is feeling the brunt of decisions made during Brexit. Even the most ardent Brexiteer sheep farmer can’t feel happy at the outcome of decisions made for their sector by the British government.

These decisions will have long-lasting implications for Irish sheep farmers, who are caught between farming to the highest EU standards, while also being expected to sell into an EU market now vulnerable to world market price trends, all driven by produce that doesn’t meet EU standards.

These are long-term difficulties, and while everyone acknowledges that sheep farmers need immediate support, they also need a long-term plan that recognises the difficulties they face due to the effective opening up of the EU sheepmeat market by Brexit.

That long-term plan will need to be given priority in any future CAP discussions.

According to CSO data, the average full-time salary in Ireland is now €49,000. Teagasc are forecasting net margins of €60/ha on mid-season lambing flocks, the equivalent of €7/ewe.

Equating the two would mean that in order to earn the average full-time salary, a sheep farmer would need to lamb 7,000 ewes on their own, in a 40-hour week.

Operating on the hills and lesser-quality land types, Brexit has propelled sheep farming to the top of the list of vulnerable farm systems, and both the Government and the EU need to recognise this and take corrective action.

​Angus Woods is a drystock farmer in Co Wicklow