Breeding decisions made on dairy farms will either help or hinder early slaughter efforts

The agreement between farm organisations and the Government on a 25pc reduction in agricultural emissions by 2030 is going to be hard to achieve.

The beef sector is in a more difficult position than others as 60pc of its through-put originates in the dairy herd, hence the rate of emissions reductions will be helped or hindered by breeding decisions made on dairy farms.

Between 2011 and 2021, the average age of slaughter for steers has decreased by one week each year, while the average carcass weight has reduced by 0.5kg per year. Fat scores remain constant, with conformation decreasing only slightly.

During the same period, the average age of slaughter for heifers has reduced by one day per year while the average carcass weight has increased by 1.2kg per year.

Averages don’t do justice to the changes that have taken place during the 10 years. The national cow herd has changed dramatically: from a herd of 1 million suckler and 1.1 million dairy cows, we now have 800,000 suckler cows and close to 1.6 million dairy cows. This a massive change in the genetics available for beef farmers.

Cow type is evolving too, with concerns being raised regarding potential beefing abilities of the more extreme dairy types.

In the spring of 2015, with the beef price under pressure, winter-finishers had significant difficulties getting Friesian bullocks and bulls aged over 20 months killed.

The difficulties led to a determined effort by the big processors to promote the use of Angus or Hereford bulls instead of Friesian bulls to mop up after AI’ing was finished.

Bonus schemes for Angus and Hereford cattle created demand for progeny from the dairy herd, replacing a lot of the Friesian steers.

The lack of a market for the older bulls led to more steers, with lower carcass weights. Finishers have responded to the market signals, by almost eliminating the very heavy carcasses.

The ambition to reduce the average age of slaughter has the potential to make a significant contribution to the reduction in emissions from agriculture. A reduction in the average by one month is the equivalent to the emissions from 100,000 cows.

Beef farmers have made a lot more progress over the last 10 years than they are given credit for. Economics has played a critical role in the evolution of the beef sector over the last decade, and bonus payments for meeting market requirements have been crucial.

They will be vital, along with Government support, and breeding decisions made on dairy farms, if a further reduction in average age to slaughter is to be achieved.

​Angus Woods is a drystock farmer in Co Wicklow