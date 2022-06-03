Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.2°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Blame game won’t solve our energy crisis

Angus Woods

We need long-term political foresight to reduce our dependence on imported fuel — and cheap point-scoring doesn’t help

Long-term vision: Ardnacrusha power station was built in 1929 Expand

Close

Long-term vision: Ardnacrusha power station was built in 1929

Long-term vision: Ardnacrusha power station was built in 1929

Long-term vision: Ardnacrusha power station was built in 1929

There are times on the farm when there seems to be a never-ending list of jobs to be done that can’t be put off.

Spring is the busiest, with calving, lambing and sowing all taking place in a short period.

Most Watched

Privacy