Blame game won’t solve our energy crisis

There are times on the farm when there seems to be a never-ending list of jobs to be done that can’t be put off.

Spring is the busiest, with calving, lambing and sowing all taking place in a short period.

Early summer is also extremely busy. Here at home the main focus for the last two weeks has been silage cutting, slurry spreading, sheep shearing and crop spraying, along with the routine work involved in running a mixed enterprise farm.

The unsettled weather doesn’t help. In true farmer style, we want dry weather in some fields, and nice soft rain in others, simultaneously!

I have always enjoyed working with livestock: driving a tractor all day would not be my ideal job, but while spending time driving, I’ve been listening to the radio, and it seems to me that news and current affairs programmes are only interested in ratings.

The narrative is that every issue is a crisis, and that the government is never doing enough, while others believe there are easy solutions.

Inflation is rising rapidly all over Europe and in most of the world, but the message being presented to us is that we would be insulated from inflationary pressures if only the government would just do its job properly.

The reality is that inflationary pressure was already appearing before the Russian invasion of Ukraine — both the American Federal Reserve and the EU had been openly discussing rising interest rates.

The Euro area annual inflation rate was 8.1pc for May 2022, according to Eurostat; it was 7.4pc in April. The main driver of inflation is energy, and its rate is up by 39.2pc, while unprocessed food is up by 9.1pc, and processed food, alcohol and tobacco are up by 7pc.

Within the Euro area, the highest rate of inflation is in Estonia at 20.1pc, with the lowest being Malta at 5.6pc. Germany is at 8.7pc, while our inflation rate is 8.2pc. Every country is up significantly from the start of the year.

In the UK, inflation is now over 10pc. The US was at 8.3pc at the end of April, and are likely to be higher now. Russian inflation was 17.8pc in April, while their increase in consumer prices is estimated to be 18-23pc.

From an Irish perspective, we are not an outlier with high inflation caused by bad governance; we are very much in line, or at the lower end of the international trend.

With inflation in energy costs of almost 40pc, the options available to anyone in government in Ireland are limited in the short-term (apart from adjustments to taxation), as replacing energy imports with cheaper home-produced energy can’t happen overnight.

2029 will be the 100th anniversary of the building of the Ardnacrusha hydro-electric power station. Poulaphouca dam was built in 1937. Both were major projects that had their objectors, but both are still contributing to Irish life.

It took huge political foresight and bravery at the time to promote and complete these projects.

Where is the vision going to come from today to tackle our dependence on imported energy?

We need to be able to produce the majority of our energy needs ourselves.

The use of the proposed new National Maternity hospital as a football to score cheap political points indicates that the chances of getting any major energy production project up and running would be slim to none, and future generations of Irish people will remain dependent on energy imports from politically unstable regions of the world.

Unfortunately, the nature and design of our political system doesn’t reward long-term strategic political thinking.

Angus Woods is a drystock farmer in Co Wicklow