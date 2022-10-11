Beef farmers are being mis-led — the Office of Fairness and Transparency won’t improve prices

Transparency of profit margins in the meat-processing supply chain has been a contentious issue for a long time now.

Though farmer co-ops used to own a large number of meat processors, they failed to prosper in the beef sector in the same way as in the dairy sector.

Allegations of processors making large profit-margins are regularly made at farmer meetings.

The announcement by Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue that the Office of Fairness and Transparency would be open before the end of this year may create more questions than answers.

The main drive for transparency has been from beef farmers. The type of farming you’re engaged in will determine how much influence such an office can have on the price farmers receive for their hard work.

The initial demand from farmers was for a beef regulator, with powers to force processors to pay more for beef. This evolved into calls for a Beef Ombudsman.

The new office, according to the Minister, will be the enforcement authority for the regulating of the Unfair Trading Practices (UTPs) legislation.

Former EU Agricultural Commissioner Phil Hogan, was responsible for drafting the EU-wide UTPs. All previous Commissioners shied away from drafting such legislation, but Hogan was strong enough to push it through, despite many objections.

The UTPs in place are there to protect people and companies that trade with supermarkets. There was a strong lobby from retailers against this in Brussels.

However, there are not too many beef farmers that sell directly to retailers. Therefore, while the new office may be of use to horticulture producers, it will have limited impact for beef producers.

Beef processors compete to win supermarket contracts and are highly unlikely to make a complaint to an office that enforces Unfair Trading Practices legislation if they have hopes of winning future contracts with the same retailer.

The other obvious limitation for beef is the fact that last year, only 15.6pc of the beef we produced was sold on the domestic market while 84.4pc (512,000t) was sold in export markets.

Of the 95,000t consumed in Ireland, 70pc (66,500t) was sold through retailers, which is only 11pc of the overall amount of beef produced. The remaining 28,500t are sold through the domestic food service sector.

Covid restrictions boosted the domestic beef market last year. The resumption of foreign travel, and restaurants moving to lower-priced meats, coupled with a bigger cattle kill, have led to lower domestic demand, and a need to increased the amount of Irish beef exported this year.

Unless this new office is in a position to dictate terms of business to the customers of Irish beef in the EU and further afield, then it is misleading Irish beef farmers to indicate that it will improve the prices we receive.

The real challenges for Irish beef are competition from pork and chicken, and the fact that our beef is in direct competition with locally produced beef in the countries we sell to, along with other imports from around the world.

International trade deals are going to play a role in the value of the UK beef market in the coming years, as Australia and New Zealand gain more access to a market where we are currently the number one import of choice.

Often the availability of a new cheaper option is enough to force down the price of the established suppliers, even if no beef from Down Under ends up on the shelves of British retailers. The option to buy it creates a drag on the market.

British farmers have lobbied hard for years to get Irish beef off the shelves in UK retailers. Irish beef has a similar cost of production as British beef, and Quality Assurance is similar to the Red Tractor standards.

The reality of Brexit is that more countries with lower costs of production will be competing for space on those shelves.

Now is not the time to mislead beef farmers about how the beef market works. They face too many other challenges which need vision and leadership.

Angus Woods is a drystock farmer in Co Wicklow