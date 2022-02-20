Batten down the hatches: weather events and wars are getting more severe and more frequent

Forces outside our control: Massive waves caused by Storm Eunice pound the 60-foot cliffs at Doolin, Co Clare. Photo: Press 22

It was the eve of the storm; everything was eerily calm. The only indications that a severe weather system was approaching were to be found in the colour-coded warnings issued by Met Éireann and broadcast on ‘all platforms’ every hour or so.

The other portent of a looming meteorological disturbance was the behaviour of the dog. He rarely comes into my office but as I wrote he was parked on the carpet behind my chair, his snout flat on the ground between his paws, dozing with one eye open.

He knows there’s something coming, he can sniff it through his twitching nostrils and feel it in the marrow of his arthritic bones.

As I hammered away on my keyboard Storm Eunice was hammering her way up the coast. I was hoping to get this written before she caused the power to go, forcing me to work by candlelight and quill.

This time I had not done too much to mitigate the effects of the storm. I normally fill a few pots and buckets with water so that we can at least make a cup of tea when the power is interrupted.

The rainwater barrel provides for the loo and the small fireplace in the sitting room has no back-boiler so it can be lit without fear of explosion. At least we will have heat in one room.

Small things alleviate the hardship, which is generally short-lived. A few hours of deprivation won’t kill us. It is amazing how quickly you learn to cope with the dark, eat what can be cooked on the gas hob, do without the phone, and talk to one another.

Read More

Despite all the dire warnings I was perfunctory in my preparations for the humours of Eunice. The last few storms turned out to be damp squibby things so I am not as fastidious as I once was. Perhaps we are all becoming immune to potentially disastrous events.

Between the pandemic and climate change we are more accustomed to having our lives interrupted by forces outside our control. Typhoons, hurricanes, tornadoes, floods and disease were things that happened in far-away places with strange-sounding names.

Nowadays, more and more these kinds of phenomena, or their first cousins, are making an appearance at our door.

In the same vein, we thought that war on a grand scale was confined to the black-and-white pages of our history books, to the days when tsars, kaisers and kings, or dictators with mad moustaches and funny hats, made whole countries throw themselves at one another.

Depressingly, what’s happening in Ukraine is like a rerun of the last century, when warfare destroyed much of Europe twice in the space of 30 years.

Wars are like the weather; those of us of a certain vintage remember many a storm, but these latest versions are becoming more severe and more frequent.

Similarly with a war in Europe: it will be more terrible than anything that went before because weaponry is so much more deadly.

You have to feel sorry for the Ukrainians: history has not been kind to them. Napoleon pulverised the country to get at the Russians, and the Russians pulverised them to get back at Napoleon.

Read More

In the 1930s Stalin wiped out the Ukrainian peasant farmers (the Kulaks), precipitating a famine as he forced collectivisation on them. Kulaks were farmers who owned over 8ac and, while spread all over Russia, they were particularly strong in the fertile plains of Ukraine.

Stalin blamed them for food shortages, accusing them of hoarding, and sought to take control of the food supply through collectivising the land. About 30,000 Kulaks were shot and two million deported to Siberia, while millions died of hunger.

In 1941 Hitler’s armies arrived with their tanks and blitzkrieg. Initially they were welcomed as liberators, but the Ukrainians soon realised the devil they knew was slightly better.

Once the tide of war turned, what was left of Ukraine was ravaged by the retreating Germans and the pursuing Russians.

Ukrainians lived in a state of post-traumatic stress until the collapse of the Soviet Union gave them space to breath and be themselves.

I thought of my fellow Europeans in Ukraine as I undertook my cursory preparations to face the fury of Eunice.

I was reminded of a story told me by a relative though marriage who hails from Alsace, on the Franco-German border.

Read More

His great-grandparents saw the Prussians invade in 1870, claiming Alsace for Germany; his grandmother lived through the 1914-18 war, after which the region was returned to France.

In 1940 she had a young family to feed when it became German again, and in 1945 it rejoined France.

After the grandmother died, her family found her attic packed with tinned goods. Her preparations were fastidious: she knew enough about humanity to expect a return of the madness.

It is frightening to think that once again, European mothers and grandmothers are filling attics in the face of a man-made storm.