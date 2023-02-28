Badminton and the post-game tea and sandwiches help me drown out all the farm racket

Life barrels along on a farm in spring. You grab hold of nature’s wave and try to hang on. Animals give birth, crops demand attention and the days begin to lengthen.

We’ve had a wall of daffodils coming at us faster than we can pick them in the fields. Even if we did manage to harvest them, they are a struggle to sell because all the heavyweight growers in the UK are flooding the market with their surplus too.

Meanwhile, I seem to be having a terse conversation every other day with a tradesman, supplier or regulatory body in my efforts to keep projects progressing on the farm.

Fair play to the Department of Agriculture for launching their new grant aid scheme for solar a year later than flagged.

Despite the fact that farmers are lectured constantly about their role in a climate crisis, our regulatory body has managed to delay the launch of their investment scheme sufficiently enough that no farmer will be allowed to install solar panels before the main solar generation months have passed for yet another year.

Keeping the head throughout all the challenges that farming will throw at you is important during the busy periods like spring and autumn.

One of my pressure valves is to play badminton in a Meath league, which just happens to always climax around this time of the year too.

But it’s a sure-fire way for me to get out of my head and forget about the never-ending list of jobs that need doing, although it’s a real struggle the next morning to get out of the bed when the alarm starts singing at 6.30am.

It’s not just the stiff joints. It’s often the fact it can be after midnight by the time I’m home from the away matches.

Part of the reason is the long-standing ritual of tea, sandwiches and van-loads of cake served up by the home team after every game.

My wife, who’s a proper townie, is always baffled that this quite rural tradition survives in an era when most working people around Dublin’s commuter belt face 6am starts Monday to Friday.

But the after-match hospitality is a feature that has grown on me over the years. After the heat of the competition, it feels like everyone is at their most relaxed having purged themselves of the day’s tensions.

It’s the closest thing I get to having a midweek pint with a couple of lads that I know half well.

Last night, I made the mistake of trying to squeeze in a call to a lad on the way to the match. I had been scouring DoneDeal for bits and bobs for the farm shop, and came across a lovely looking set of street lights in a farmyard out by Kilberry.

When I called the seller, didn’t it turn out that I had played badminton against him only a few weeks before. So the deal was done almost before I got there, but I still wanted to see them in the flesh before I parted with the loot.

Of course, the chat got going and we had to discuss each one of the classic tractors he’d restored in the shed, the price of lambs and the state of the country.

By the time I was leaving, I was already 20 minutes late for the start of my game. Google maps proceeded to take me on every back road north and south of Athboy. Maybe I have become soft over the years, but I find it tough going driving at night on roads that don’t have lighting, cats-eyes or even a bit of reflective paint.

Every time you meet another car with their souped-up LED lights, I dread the thoughts of meeting a pedestrian on my side of the road.

Stressed by my poor time-keeping and a fan that couldn’t quite find a happy medium between unfogging the windscreen and blasting me out of it, I turned the radio off to give my head a bit of ciúnas.

It was only a few minutes later when I became suspicious of the green strip of grass in the centre of the road that I realised I had also silenced Google Maps when I had zapped the radio.

A half an hour later, I arrived hot and bothered for the my games, which I then proceeded to lose.

But I consoled myself with an extra tea-cake during the after-match session and the thought that the light-posts were great value.

Which proves that the head never really switches off — all we can do is try to manage it.

​Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath, elmgrovefarm.ie