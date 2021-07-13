As prices rise all around them, will farmers be muscled out of the market?

God may not be making any more land, but the price being paid at the moment for some land, and indeed other agricultural commodities, is difficult to justify.

Farm income figures simply do not match the confidence that is behind current spending in the sector.

The price of basic tractors is eye watering, and while cattle prices are on a trajectory towards €5.00/kg, it’s hard to fathom some of the prices being paid by farmers at marts.

The immediate- to medium-term outlook for the beef sector is positive, but the returns from farming don’t match the outlay.

One farmer I spoke to last week recently bought a drill, which cost him the price of two lambs he bemoaned. How big would the sheep flock need to be to finance a new tractor?

Meanwhile, recent land sales suggest that there are more than farmers driving up the prices. Not too long ago the sale of a few sites or some ‘road money’ could finance more land purchases, but now it seems the market for land is being driven by a number of factors.

The recent good years for dairy farmers have no doubt helped buoy a certain cohort within farming, while off-farm incomes are helping keep many farms afloat, financing the necessary spend on a farm to keep it thriving or even consider expanding.

Certainly, land prices are still a bit off the heady numbers of 2007, but it’s still viewed by many, including those outside the sector, as a good ‘bet’.

Current interest rates on deposits are simply not giving a decent return and the security of land and its ability to retain its value is attractive, especially if there’s no real need for it to return an income. That said, those with ground to rent are earning a decent income given the current demand for rental land.

And for some it’s a tax efficient way of transferring wealth to the next generation.

However, you’d wonder what role the full-time farmer plays in this or, perhaps more importantly, what future they have as prices in the sector continue to rise all around them, and if they will be financially muscled out of the market.