Another lost decade is looming for Ireland’s renewable energy sector

I’ve spent the last few months bouncing around websites, emails and phone-calls trying to get a grid connection for my solar panels.

While the 50kW of panels that I installed in 2020 have worked brilliantly, it’s impossible to utilise all the power they generate.

When the sun is splitting the stones on a Sunday afternoon in July, Darragh is thinking more about togging out for a swim rather than heading down to the yard to turn on production lines and utilise the free power.

So for the last three years we’ve been ‘spilling’ about 20pc of the power we generate back onto the grid for absolutely nothing.

You see, there was no scheme to allow me to get paid for this, and it was just one of those things that I had to suck up.

This was despite years of promises from the likes of Eamon Ryan that the system would change to allow small-scale electricity generators to get a fair price for the power we are creating.

Instead, it took a global energy crisis to finally get a scheme open that allows me to get paid for the power I export back to the grid.

Initially, I thought that I’d just get permission to export the 10 megawatts of surplus power, which would be worth about €2,000 annually, at today’s wholesale electricity prices.

Then I realised that I would not be able to export any additional power if I installed more panels over the coming years.

And with electricity prices spiralling to over €0.40 per kilowatt hour (kWh), solar panels are becoming a no-brainer for those who can utilise the majority of the power they produce.

My ambition is to install 150kW of solar panels on the sheds here over the coming year.

But to get a connection to allow me to export the surplus from this size of an installation suddenly gets very complicated.

So complicated in fact, that nobody is too sure how to go about it. Not even the lads in ESB Networks.

They’re already swamped with work trying to keep on top of the demand for new connections.

The wait time is already stretching out to months for a simple domestic connection.

God knows what the delay is going to be on getting grid connections for people who want to export power.

I’ve sent in several application forms to ESB looking for this new connection but I’m not confident that I’ll have anything achieved before Christmas.

The problem is that if this gets dragged out for months, I risk missing the best solar generation months of next April, May and June, and by 2024 it’s quite possible that electricity prices will have plummeted from the current high.

It’s just another example of the high-minded rhetoric from Government being a million miles away from the reality on the ground.

The recent reports of farmers ripping out willow plantations that were grown for biomass is another example of a total failure of State policy for renewable energy.

In each case, the farmer is down thousands of euro, and all because they were brave enough to diversify into a crop that was heavily promoted at the time.

They won’t be too keen on diversifying the next time a government minister implores them to ‘do the right thing’.

It’s even more exasperating when you consider the alternatives that we are forced to rely on for our heat.

Ireland is almost entirely dependent on fossil fuels such as gas and oil for heat.

Not only does a reliance on these fossil fuels prop up some of the dodgiest regimes on the planet, it also helps accelerate climate change, which we are all going to be paying heavily for in the years ahead.

This is despite the fact that willow is competitive with oil and gas even at low energy prices, and it has a fraction of the carbon footprint of any fossil fuel.

The Achilles’ Heel for all biomass crops like willow and miscanthus is that it is bulky and messy compared to oil and gas.

A completely different user infrastructure is required to utilise these crops, both in terms of moving it from the field to the user, and allowing the user to harness the energy within the product.

In their attempt to avoid another Cash for Ash scandal, it took the Department of Communications nearly a decade to wheel out a renewable heat incentive scheme in 2019.

But it was too little, too late.

All the grant aid doled out by the Department of Agriculture to help farmers offset the cost of planting willow and miscanthus is being wasted as the plantations are being ripped out.

Even basic steps such as getting big State-run users of heat such as prisons or hospitals or nursing homes to lead the way in converting to biomass were ignored. No requirements were imposed on any of these institutions, which would have show-cased that biomass really can work.

Instead, a nascent renewable energy sector has withered on the vine.

The same has happened in anaerobic digestion where EU funding opportunities were shunned by the Irish Government for the last 10 years.

Of course, we hear lots of encouraging talk now but if it’s anything like solar and wind – which are relatively simple projects in comparison – I can see another lost decade looming for Ireland’s renewable energy sector.

​Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath, elmgrovefarm.ie