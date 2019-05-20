Anne Fitzgerald: 'Time to take stock as new battle lines are drawn for our MEPs'

I only realised a few weeks ago that we, in Laois/Offaly, had moved constituency, and I needed to find someone else to vote for.

So, last week, I headed off to an IFA-organised meeting of European Parliament candidates in Kilkenny, which attracted a decent crowd of around 200. Thirteen out of the massive line-up of 23 candidates turned up and they packed in tight at the top table, waiting for the turn to set out their stall.

I was impressed with Malcolm Byrne. Aged 45, he is the head of communications with the Higher Education Authority and a member of Wexford County Council. He demonstrated a good knowledge of his brief and audience.

Labour's Sheila Nunan, a teacher and current president of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, also did well, pressing a lot of the right buttons and she finished strongly.

Nenagh dairy farmer Liam Minehan (Independent) rose to prominence as founder of Fight-The-Pipe campaign but has now broadened his platform into reinvigorating rural Ireland.

The highest profile Independent candidate is Mick Wallace, somewhat of a surprise participant given his well-publicised anti-EU views. Perhaps he hopes to stir things up in Europe as he has in the Dáil.

In what was a generally tame event, young, bright-haired, Solidarity-PBP candidate Adrienne Wallace stood out.