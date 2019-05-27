Anne Fitzgerald: 'Crying foul after daft drake and black hen create chaos in the farmyard'
At a recent social function, my husband, Robin, turned to his neighbour and said, "I'm having terrible trouble managing stock this year."
"What, the young bulls?" interjected a staunch steer man a few places down the table. "No," said Robin, "the ducks."
"The what?!"
He had opened the door to a saga with more twists and turns than Game of Thrones.
We have had hens for years but we decided that it would be nice to hatch some fowl. The obvious approach would have been to get a rooster but the run is close to the house and I felt the novelty of his cock-a-doodle-do-ing could have quickly worn thin.
So a friend, Pat Hennessy, landed on with a black crossbred drake and two ducks, one black, one white. They joined our three hens, two Rhode Island Reds and a Blackrock.
In preparation, Robin had knocked a hole into stable adjoining the run, to give more space and shelter. He also made a two-up, two-down nest-box, amidst nostalgic stirrings of farmyard bliss, busyness and plenty.
I love the sound of hens clucking, while the ducks quacking and the drake's honking soon added to the pleasing chorus.