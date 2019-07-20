Ann Fitzgerald: 'Wild is wonderful, so why don't we fight harder for our pollinators?'

A succession of reports have identified an alarming decline in pollinator and insect numbers
A succession of reports have identified an alarming decline in pollinator and insect numbers
Ann Fitzgerald

Ann Fitzgerald

I'm delighted at the obvious progress being made by rural communities of the take-up of twin pollinator/biodiversity messages - but I feel there are a few further actions that would take the campaign up to the next level.

One place that jumped out at me on my recent travels was Kilkenny City, especially along the Callan Road and on the extensive banks flanking the Castlecomer Road roundabout.

Swathes of mixed grasses are interspersed with some shrubs and clusters of cheery wild flowers, with a mown margin closest to the road, to walk on and to demonstrate that it is being managed.

It was little surprise then to discover that, a few months back, Kilkenny County Council became the first local authority to officially partner with the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan.

Led by the National Biodiversity Data Centre, the plan is a cross-sectoral initiative with local authorities, farmers, community groups, etc to support pollinators such as bees, which pollinate our crops, fruits and vegetables.

Then, on a recent visit to Clonmel, the centres of some of the roundabouts on the bypass were uncut. Peeping out from the long grass were signs which simply said, 'For Pollinators'.

Local authorities are the ones who manage much of the roadside margins and thus have the perfect opportunity to demonstrate these kinds of landscapes. The more we see how beautiful they can be, the more likely people are to want to replicate them. Knowing that we are also doing good is the cherry on top.

Less cutting of grass margins not only helps pollinators and biodiversity, it has climate-change mitigation benefits, too, as it saves on fuel and on human resources, who could be freed up to do something more constructive.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

So less spraying, fewer mowings and plant native species, please.

I'd also ask farm and stud owners with extensive roadside margins, which are often highly manicured, to consider managing them for wildlife.

Even leaving longer between mowings would help.

Of course, perspectives and habits are hard to change and, the older, the harder.

One day last week, on a drive of about 25 miles, I passed six people mowing roadside margins.

All were men, and the majority were north of 60 and - gross generalisation coming up - mowing grass is something that retired men do, while the women tend flowers.

Moving swiftly along, it seems to me that the pollinator/biodiversity movement needs a catchy slogan.

My suggestion is, "Neat is nice, but wild is wonderful".

I know it's not perfect because some management is necessary for optimal performance, but I think it captures a number of critical elements of what it's all about, including that there is more variation and thus more to admire and amaze in natural landscapes.

I have previously commended the Tidy Towns, which, in conjunction with Local Authorities, runs a special category for the implementation of pollinator-friendly actions.

But the competition offers a golden opportunity to put the pollinator/biodiversity message centre-stage.

The Tidy Towns is run by civil servants, from the Department of Rural and Community Development, who do a fantastic job, but this work is largely under the radar, so the competition doesn't have much of a public face.

Thus, it seems obvious that the opportunity is falling to the title sponsor. So over to you, SuperValu.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Comment

FBD boss Fiona Muldoon. Picture: Damien Eagers

Fiona Muldoon: 'There is no way around it - if we want generous insurance awards,...
Calf

Margaret Donnelly: Surplus of unwanted calves is a potential PR nightmare for...
Stock picture. Damien Eagers / INM

Mike Brady: 'How Irish farmers can become world class in their field'
Market forces: Demand from the dairy sector could see beef farmers opt to lease their land rather than switch to forestry or diversify

The dairy and beef climate action conundrum
Influence: the deal can help get countries like Brazil to buy into European standards on the environment

Darragh McCullough: 'Our beef sector was on thin ice long before the ink...

Tom Staunton: 'How to keep lambs thriving ahead of their big day'

Dan O'Brien: 'We should be singing the praises of a beef deal that highlights the...


Top Stories

Stock Image

What are your farm's feed requirements and options?
Intensive farming: There are 30,000 mink on the Tazetta Teoranta farm in Donegal, and Sven Sjoholm, pictured, says they are reared and culled in accordance with strict international standards. Photo: Clive Wasson

See inside one of Ireland's last fur farms
Gyorgy Balint, 99, a gardening expert, poses for a picture in his garden in Budapest, Hungary, July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Hungary's favourite gardener still digging up new tips as he turns 100
Gearoid Hurley, from Bandon, Co. Cork pictured leaving the Four Courts yesterday(Thurs) during his High Court action for damages.Pic: Collins Courts

Farmers seeks €1.65m over combine harvester accident
‘Beyond our control’: Firm MD Anna Marie McHugh. Photo: Barry Cronin

Storm Ali's impact sends losses soaring at National Ploughing firm to €500,000
A deforested area near Novo Progresso in Brazil's northern state of Para (AP)

Deforestation in Brazil accelerates in July, threatening EU trade deal
Stock photo

Landowner convicted for removing gravel from the Blackwater river