Ann Fitzgerald: 'The questions are endless, but the answers are few'

If I'd got a quid for every time I was asked that at the Ploughing, I could retire comfortably.

The following is a compilation of the comments and questions I heard - there were a few I tried to answer, but mostly, I'd like answers myself.

"Who would have thought that anything would top Brexit!"

Brexit is still there, looming as large as ever, but there is no point in talking about the marketing of beef when farmers can't get their cattle into the factories.

"Is this unprecedented?"

In the past, deals that farm leaders negotiated, and recommended, were accepted by their members. This time, the newest, smallest group resisted the offered deal.

"Who are these protestors?"

They are individuals who feel they are not being listened to, or represented, by existing farm bodies.

"Most of them I don't recognise, they must have come from somewhere else. Why don't they protest in their own area?"

"They have no mandate. I don't support them. As well as the factories and their workers, they are holding farmers to ransom. Why are the guards are not doing anything?"

"Why are the protestors looking for a base price, when it has been made clear that price cannot be part of such negotiations?"

"Surely the factories could give some ground on price to facilitate a breakthrough?"

Even if a base price for three months is agreed, does it really help? What's needed is the establishment of some kind of long-term, perhaps risk-sharing, mechanism.

"Are the protests a magnet for all sorts of anger about the deterioration of rural Ireland?"

"Why are some people wearing balaclavas?"

"If farmers believe meat processing is so profitable, why don't they do it themselves?"

"Why are the media giving the protestors so much oxygen? Why are they not telling the story of those who are in dire straits financially and emotionally because of the protests?"

"Why are the farm leaders slow to speak out against the protests?"

Perhaps because they are afraid that they wouldn't be listened to, and that would make them look weak.

"What right does someone who doesn't trade with a particular business have to prevent it from operating? Would a GAA club that was unhappy about something protest outside Lansdowne Road?"

"Why is this allowed to happen in a democracy? If there isn't a law against this, there should be."

"Are the protests doing any good?"

They should be a wake-up call to the government, and the processors. They have also raised a number of important questions, eg, about the need for a 30-month limit, the implementation of the Quality Assurance scheme, the work of Bord Bia.

"Why were these not being tackled by the existing farm bodies?"

Good question!

"If the prospect of this kind of disruption is left hanging over meat factories, will they want to continue to do business with beef farmers? Could the sector be permanently damaged?"

Time will tell.

"What has to happen when the protests do end?"

We need to move on, start afresh, build on the hard-fought agreement.

As Anna Marie McHugh said on the opening day of the Ploughing, quoting the mission statement of the World Ploughing Championships, "Let Peace Cultivate the Land."

Indo Farming