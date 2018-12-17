Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 17 December 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Ann Fitzgerald: 'Regifting' is one solution to the annual Christmas presents headache

'Make sure you don't regift back to the person who gave it to you'. Photo: PA
'Make sure you don't regift back to the person who gave it to you'. Photo: PA
Ann Fitzgerald

Ann Fitzgerald

'Regift' is not a dirty word. Rather, it's time to tag it onto the popular anti-waste motto, 'Reduce, Reuse, Recycle'.

According to Wikipedia, the term regift was coined on a 1995 episode of Seinfeld but, obviously, it was happening long before that.

Sometimes it's out of thrift in difficult economic times, to dispose of something you don't like or will never use, or the increasing recognition that we already have so much "stuff".

Some states in America now have a regifting day on the Thursday before Christmas, while eBay Canada now markets December 26 to 30 as National Regifting week.

Whatever the reason, regifting can work successfully, provided that a few simple rules of etiquette are observed, under the general banner of, "do unto others …"

• Make sure you don't regift back to the person who gave you the gift. This is less of an issue when it's a bottle of Powers or a box of Roses (because so many of these are passed around at this time of year) rather than, say, a one-off piece of pottery.

For that reason, it's a good idea to regift outside of your immediate circle. If you know that someone took extra time to locate or make a gift for you, it's bad form to give it away.

• Nothing screams regifted like the discovery of a scrap of old wrapping paper still attached. Even worse is finding a gift card to the original recipient or an inscription in a book.

Also Read

So remove any tell-tale signs of personalisation before rewrapping.

• Only regift brand new items in their original packaging. This might sound obvious but I once heard of someone finding a colour catcher sheet in the sleeve of a gifted jumper.

If it involves something that has a best before date, make sure that it's a decent way off. For this reason, be wary of regifting food.

Wikipedia also says that, apparently, a fruit cake is the most common food item that's regifted. This would go down like a dose of codliver oil in some houses but, in others like ours, a homemade fruitcake would be greeted with open arms.

Regifting used items, whatever the condition, is bad form, though of course they can be passed on, just not as a gift.

Instead of trying to pass on something you don't want to a friend or family member, why not consider giving it to a charity shop?

However, while it's good for children to learn that giving their lightly-used toys to charity is a worthwhile thing to do this time of year, you wouldn't want to be giving them the impression that they can just wrap up any old thing and pass it off as a gift.

So what is a good gift?

I once heard someone describe it well as "something you want but don't need". So a good gift doesn't have to be expensive.

At this time of year, endless hours are spent in choosing suitable gifts for loved ones.

However, to my mind, a key aspect of successful gift-giving is surprise. That doesn't come into it at Christmas, except if the surprise is that there's no present for someone expecting one. That is a shock, not a surprise.

Men, and particularly farm men, have a notoriously difficult reputation when it comes to present-buying.

Part of the problem is that there may be so many things that they both want and need; these are generally practical things as they are practical people. The same goes for many farm women.

I once heard a saying which suggested that to a person you dislike, you'd give them a national hunt mare; if you really dislike them, give a pregnant national hunt mare.

In reality, unless there is something particular they want, you can't go too far wrong with a new yard brush… or a Bobman if you're feeling really flush, a box of welding rods or a penknife.

Happy gifting.

Indo Farming

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Comment

Bon Jovi: 'Because We Can'

Opinion: It's time for us all to start striving for balance in a world of extremes
(Stock photo)

A life lived with determination, energy, joy and loads of love
A stock image of lambs playing in a field

Opinion: We need to plan differently and learn from a dire winter
Clare Island is located in Clew Bay, Co Mayo, four miles from the mainland

Opinion: The west needs a plan - and it has to be sustainable

Opinion: Imagine a bank that's there for the public good, the stakeholders not...

Opinion: In the grand scheme of things most of us have few complaints
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Simon Coveney Picture: Reuters

Opinion: Do not be fazed by two-toned talk about that Brexit border-fix just yet


Top Stories

Stock image. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Live exports up 33pc as EU markets drive demand
Donald Trump (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Farm groups press US officials to push for more EU access
James Grier from Letterkenny.

Farmers on Brexit: ‘Farming is in my blood but the whole system is wrong’
The house and yard where eight security guards were attacked at Falsk, near Strokestown, Co Roscommon. Picture Credit :Frank McGrath

Number of people injured, dog killed and vehicles burnt out during attack...

New CAP must deliver on food quality and quantity

New guidelines provide clarity on taxation of Basic Payment...
The land near Tramore can be ploughed and grazed almost to the water’s edge

77ac Waterford coastal farm ideal for dairy enterprise