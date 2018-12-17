Ann Fitzgerald: 'Regifting' is one solution to the annual Christmas presents headache

'Regift' is not a dirty word. Rather, it's time to tag it onto the popular anti-waste motto, 'Reduce, Reuse, Recycle'.

According to Wikipedia, the term regift was coined on a 1995 episode of Seinfeld but, obviously, it was happening long before that.

Sometimes it's out of thrift in difficult economic times, to dispose of something you don't like or will never use, or the increasing recognition that we already have so much "stuff".

Some states in America now have a regifting day on the Thursday before Christmas, while eBay Canada now markets December 26 to 30 as National Regifting week.

Whatever the reason, regifting can work successfully, provided that a few simple rules of etiquette are observed, under the general banner of, "do unto others …"

• Make sure you don't regift back to the person who gave you the gift. This is less of an issue when it's a bottle of Powers or a box of Roses (because so many of these are passed around at this time of year) rather than, say, a one-off piece of pottery.

For that reason, it's a good idea to regift outside of your immediate circle. If you know that someone took extra time to locate or make a gift for you, it's bad form to give it away.

• Nothing screams regifted like the discovery of a scrap of old wrapping paper still attached. Even worse is finding a gift card to the original recipient or an inscription in a book.