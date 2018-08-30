Farm Ireland
Thursday 30 August 2018

Ann Fitzgerald: Farmers could help each other to avoid tragic accidents

Ann Fitzgerald

In the first half of this year, one person a fortnight died in an incident on an Irish farm.

I walked away from the Embrace FARM Tractor Drive To Remember launch at Tullamore Show with a knot in my stomach. The event had emphasised the startling number of deaths on Irish farms, and it shocked me.

Launching the drive, MEP Mairéad McGuinness said she looked forward to the day when Embrace FARM is no longer needed - because that would mean there were no longer farm fatalities. However, given that labour has become the new quota, my fear is that the death toll could rise, not lessen.

Regarding farm safety, it's not clear that we are on the right track, and there is no easy way to tell.

Is there enough regulation? Or too much? Are resources adequate, are they being used well? What about penalties? Depending on the level of inspection to which farms were subjected, the level of fatal accidents recorded might be more, less or unchanged.

One thing that can be said is that all the bureaucracy farmers already have to deal with is like a lead coat.

The imposition of heavy fines for safety breaches has been suggested. Fines might work in a sector like construction but could be less successful in farming.

It's accepted that a key issue in farm accidents is one of behaviour. To my mind, rather than carelessness, the crux of the incidence of accidents on farms is one of familiarity.

We are calving at the moment and last week Robin went to tag a calf. The cow seemed quiet. But it is always his policy to move the cow into an adjoining pen when tagging. It proved fortuitous, because, as soon as he caught the calf, the cow went wild.

Thus one of the most helpful things may be to get farmers to help each other, in the sense that fresh eyes will see things missed by those looking at them every day. This could operate through discussion groups. Advice from peers is likely to be practical and thus more acceptable.

There are a few other suggestions that I would like to make.

An area where there is significant room for improvement is my own - the media.

Scarcely a week goes by when I don't come across a photo of a potentially dangerous farming situation - for example, someone holding a small child near a freshly calved cow. The media has a responsibility to ensure that photos chosen to represent farming show high standards of safety.

Injuries from animals are by far the biggest cause of farm accidents and most of these injuries arise from cattle. In this vein, the constant refrain to 'be careful' is very general.

Maybe, in the way that the message to 'belt up' has had a significant impact on road fatalities, something specific and graphic like 'Bail 'em up' (restrain stock when handling) would help in the livestock sector.

Another suggestion is that someone who passes farm safety assessment should be entitled to a discount on their farm insurance. Perhaps this would even result in farm safety audits being actively sought? The increase in competition in the farm insurance sector should be bringing this closer.

The Drive to Remember is continuing around the 32 counties. It ends at the Ploughing on the opening day, September 18.

Indo Farming

