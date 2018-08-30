Ann Fitzgerald: Farmers could help each other to avoid tragic accidents

In the first half of this year, one person a fortnight died in an incident on an Irish farm.

I walked away from the Embrace FARM Tractor Drive To Remember launch at Tullamore Show with a knot in my stomach. The event had emphasised the startling number of deaths on Irish farms, and it shocked me.

Launching the drive, MEP Mairéad McGuinness said she looked forward to the day when Embrace FARM is no longer needed - because that would mean there were no longer farm fatalities. However, given that labour has become the new quota, my fear is that the death toll could rise, not lessen.

Regarding farm safety, it's not clear that we are on the right track, and there is no easy way to tell.

Is there enough regulation? Or too much? Are resources adequate, are they being used well? What about penalties? Depending on the level of inspection to which farms were subjected, the level of fatal accidents recorded might be more, less or unchanged.

One thing that can be said is that all the bureaucracy farmers already have to deal with is like a lead coat.

The imposition of heavy fines for safety breaches has been suggested. Fines might work in a sector like construction but could be less successful in farming.

It's accepted that a key issue in farm accidents is one of behaviour. To my mind, rather than carelessness, the crux of the incidence of accidents on farms is one of familiarity.