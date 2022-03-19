Angus Woods: Why the new Bord Bia CEO has to create a brand that can achieve a premium price during a recession

Timing is everything. Bord Bia’s CEO, Tara McCarthy, has announced that she is to leave after five years at the helm of the organisation. Bord Bia’s stated role is to market and promote Irish food, drink and horticulture worldwide.

The person selected to replace her will be facing into a significantly different set of challenges than the outgoing CEO faced. That’s not to say that McCarthy didn’t have challenges to deal with — including the uncertainty surrounding Brexit — but Irish, European and world economies were in a growth phase back in 2017.

When you compare that economic environment to the post-Covid period along with the Russian conflict in Ukraine, it’s obvious that the new CEO of Bord Bia will face a much changed role.

Careful consideration needs to be given to who gets the opportunity to head up Ireland’s flagship marketing organisation.

Two months ago, those of us EU citizens that live on the western side of the EU trading block could scarcely have imagined that Vladimir Putin would invade Ukraine and that supply-chains would crumble within days, yet those EU citizens living on the eastern side have feared a Russian invasion for years now.

While we feared the implications of Brexit, Eastern Europe has been nervously keeping an eye on Putin. Now we are looking towards a period of high inflation, interest rates rising, fuel scarcity and a prolonged period of supply-chain disruption. Governments are scrambling to stabilise their economies and to meet voters’ basic needs without creating panic.

As consumers recover from a five-day St Patrick’s Day holiday, the memory of Covid lockdown is still on people’s minds. Those lucky enough not to have been confined to lambing or calving sheds got to let their hair down. The potential difficulties that lie ahead are unlimited.

Before the Russian invasion, the environmental debate was to the fore in any conversation concerning food security.

Coffee-drinking consumers, driving their SUVs down to the supermarkets, enjoying foreign holidays and weekends away, were expecting policy-makers to demand that farmers produce food in a more sustainable manner in order to save the planet.

Quality Assurance (QA) and Origin Green are fulfilling the supermarkets’ requirements for traceability and environmental sustainability. Bord Bia’s role has never been to sell beef, or any other food products, and they play no part in price setting.

Now with the current political difficulties, there is a mistaken assumption amongst farmers that as farm input costs escalate, food price inflation will kick in and consumers will be forced to pay more for the food that we produce. If only it was so simple.

Supermarkets have several objectives: growing market-share, giving choice to their customers, and making profits. As food prices rise, the consumers will choose to buy the lower-priced option.

During the last recession many consumers who had never shopped in either Aldi or Lidl made the switch in search of value and stayed. Faced with the option of paying higher food bills, or doing without some of their luxury items, the food-shop was targeted. Life without the newest mobile phone, holiday, Sky TV or Netflix was too hard to contemplate. Cheaper food had to be sourced.

For previous generations, recessions brought about a switch in the type of meat cuts purchased. Offal and lower-value cuts were favoured then, but the demand for such products in a wealthy and stable Europe has been low.

During previous periods of rapid inflation, products such as liver were common in Irish diets. How many of us eat liver nowadays?

Food price inflation creates winners and losers. The potential for significant price increases for beef is only possible during times of economic strength in conjunction with a shortage of beef. As money gets tighter, consumers could switch to pork and chicken, and the volume of beef sold would then decline.

Cheaper products

If demand slips, supermarkets would switch their promotions to the cheaper products in order to win more footfall for their shops, and demand for stock from beef factories would decline.

In many of the countries that we export to, Irish beef is the second choice after locally reared beef, putting us in a vulnerable position. As the major exporter of beef in Europe, this should have alarm bells ringing.

Promotion of food based on production standards is considerably easier in good years rather than during times of recession.

The new CEO of Bord Bia will need to combine standards with value, while trying to create the brand that consumers are willing to pay a premium for during a recession. The problem is if both beef and the other meats are all Quality Assured, then where is the advantage for beef as it can never win the price war?

While the last five years have seen an ever-increasing Bord Bia presence around the world, for beef, the old reliables of the UK and Europe are still key to beef-farm incomes and need to be nurtured.

The new CEO will need to bring farmers on-board. The constant sniping and undermining of QA by farmers is damaging. It must be frustrating after so long to be still trying to explain to farmers that there is no such thing as a ‘Bord Bia bonus’ for beef.

Covid didn’t affect most farmers in the same way as it affected non-farmers, but so far the Russian conflict has already inflicted a huge financial strain on productive farmers.

The real crunch will be if a recession takes hold and consumers tighten their spending on food, leaving productive farmers with massive bills to their local agricultural merchant.

It’s unrealistic to think that any incoming CEO of Bord Bia could work the kind of magic required to insulate farmers from major political and economic upheaval. CAP was intended as a market support mechanism to support productive farmers through tough times.

The new CEO of Bord Bia is going to need to reassess how we market our high-quality produce in times of economic uncertainty.

Angus Woods is a drystock farmer in Co Wicklow