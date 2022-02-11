Angus Woods: Why sexed semen is reducing emissions – but low-quality bulls are a big problem

A lot of policy will be revealed to farmers this year around how cuts to agricultural emissions will be delivered at farm level.

The bigger structural decisions are already made. The decisions now revolve around how each sector plans to deliver their required cuts.

It’s vital that those in weaker positions are not made to do all the heavy lifting for the dairy, pig and poultry sectors, which would like to continue expanding.

Unless action is taken now, the problem will worsen as numbers increase and we will be not looking at capping a national herd, but instead a forced reduction.

We must avoid pitching farmers against farmers, even within sectors. So we need some hard decisions to be taken immediately.

It’s not that long since our herd was balanced at close to one million dairy and suckler cows each. It’s now closer to 1.6m and 900,000, respectively, and ICBF are forecasting dairy cow numbers to rise to 1.8 million in three years.

Some farmers are still expanding, and the longer it takes to make the tough decisions, the harder they will have to be for everyone, including those not in expansion mode.

A major part of the discussion that is being ignored is insemination of the whole herd, not just the breeding of dairy replacements.

No cow will be milked unless she has been pregnant and calved.

As we get deeper into the calving season the focus will quickly shift to the breeding season, and most of the key decisions around the 2022 season are already made.

AI stations needed to have their stocks lined up and ready to advertise well in advance of insemination.

The best dairy farmers know exactly what type of bull they want to use to produce the next crop of heifer calves and future cows for their herd. Hours upon hours of research will go into selecting the team of bulls and identifying which to use on each cow, depending on her strengths and weaknesses.

Sexed semen is often the next step. It has many advantages; the most obvious is reducing the number of bull calves by dairy breeds. This is a step in the right direction.

Teagasc and the chair of the Food Vision Dairy Group, Prof Gerry Boyle, have being promoting sexed semen as a key step forward in helping reduce emissions on farms. But there are two sides to every coin.

The narrative being put forward gives the impression that sexed semen is being used on all the cows, but this is not the case.

Sexed semen will only be used on a small percentage of cows in the herds using the new technology. There is no guarantee that bulls with a good beef rating will be used on the remaining cows.

As the use of sexed semen to breed replacements increases, and conception rates improve, on a herd that is not expanding, 20-25pc should cover the replacement requirements.

That still leaves 75-80pc of the herd which will be inseminated specifically to produce animals destined for the beef herd.

This represents the majority of cows and heifers and has huge potential to reduce emissions. There needs to be a serious focus on this part of breeding.

The unmentioned side is that some farmers use scrub bulls for mopping up after they deem that they have enough cows AI bred to cover their replacements. The quality of a lot of these bulls is poor, and the calves end up in the beef sector.

If we are to reduce agricultural emissions by 22pc, every effort needs to be made to ensure these calves don’t contribute negatively to our agricultural emissions.

We have all the tools to use only the best bulls, and our farmers know how to select for the traits required. We shouldn’t accept negative beef merit figures for calves that are never intended to join the milking herd.

Any whitewashing over the cracks in the dairy model promoted by Teagasc that ignores this problem will have consequences in future years.

ICBF have a new index, Commercial Beef Value, which looks at carcass weight, conformation, fat, docility and feed intake — all traits that help to reduce emissions from our dairy bred beef stock and our suckler bred beef stock.

With the use of DNA and genotyping, it is now possible to rate every calf in the country.

If we are serious about cutting out the use of scrub bulls with a negative beef terminal index, it is only fair that farmers using them will either have to upgrade their bulls or carry the negative rating of emissions of the calves they produce, even after they leave their farm of birth.

We want to reward the farmers using good bulls and technology like sexed semen.

A 22pc reduction of agricultural emissions will be hard to achieve, especially with a growing herd.

We can no longer treat the dairy and beef sectors separately, given that 60pc (and increasing) of cattle that enter the beef factories originate in our dairy herd.

It is time to devise policy that allows farmers to work together and avoids any potential accusations of green-washing by the Food Vision Dairy Group.

Angus Woods is a drystock farmer in Co Wicklow