Angus Woods: Why forward contracts would transform the beef sector

Not all farmers are affected to the same degree by the rapid rise of input costs.

There is less impact on extensive farms that are at the minimum stocking rate to avail of increasing CAP funding.

Fertiliser has been going up in cost for well over a year now, with harvest 2021 the point when it really took off.

Those brave enough to buy fertiliser last autumn (when it was expensive compared to previous years) are now wishing they had bought more at the time.

Those who stood back from the market in the autumn are paying a heavy price for their decision.

Farm-gate prices have risen — though not enough to cover the increases — with grain and milk the star performers.

Tillage and dairy farmers are in the lucky position of being able to forward-sell their produce — a risk management tool not available to beef and sheep farmers.

There is good work being done now between processors and beef farmers, with two of the three big factories operating bonus schemes for suppliers who meet market specifications, and who are willing to do a little extra.

It’s a positive move, but unlike milk and grain, they don’t offer a guaranteed price.

If ever there was a time when forward contracts for beef farmers involved in winter finishing was needed, this is it.

Decisions will need to be made soon on many finishing farms around finance, stocking rates, silage supplies and merchant credit for the winter.

It is in everyone’s interest that the winter finishers are kept in the market. If the government was thinking strategically, a winter finishing support mechanism should be introduced now to maintain a year-round supply of finished cattle, rather than an autumn glut.

Extreme circumstances, led by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, mean that some farmers who forward-sold grain or milk are looking at a difficult trading period where their agreed price is significantly lower than the current market prices.

While some of the dairy co-ops have come forward with proposals to help producers, the grain farmers are in a harder position.

Dairy co-ops, in the buoyant dairy market, are able to help out members in the spirit of the co-op movement.

Grain farmers in a similar predicament are in need of the same help from the same co-ops.

The important thing to keep in mind is that these are exceptional times, and in normal times forward-selling is an excellent form of risk management that should be encouraged.

There are many dairy farmers who have expanded (or entered the sector) with large borrowings who when milk prices dipped in the past were saved by having agreed forward prices, often at the insistence of their banks.

Many of the best tillage farmers regularly sell grain forward and know the benefits.

These days, we can look on our phones on a daily basis and find out what the international markets are valuing a ton of grain at. Tillage farmers can sell grain throughout the year, rather than waiting until the harvest is complete, like previous generations.

The current sharp rise in prices should not dissuade farmers from considering forward-selling and using fixed price contracts, as like any commodity and investment, markets can go down as well as up.

The important thing is the availability of up-to-date market information, advice and the ability to forward-sell.

We all want to sell at the top of the market, but like any investment, it’s hard to establish where the top is, until it’s too late.

The work that the co-ops have done in recent years in making fixed-price contracts available to farmers should be acknowledged, and every effort should be made to ensure their availability for future years.

It’s important not to damage the concept, but to use the contracts strategically to minimise the financial risk to each individual farm from potential lower prices in the future.

Angus Woods is a drystock farmer in Co Wicklow