Angus Woods: Why beef farmers need to take a leaf out of dairy lobby’s book as ‘McConalogue Reforms’ loom

Most people believe Covid is something we will have to live with, but climate change is something we need to act on, now.

Farming has been pushed out front in many people’s eyes as the key target action area, not least because it’s an easier target than tackling excessive consumerism, unnecessary travel and growing populations.

