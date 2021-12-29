Angus Woods: Why beef farmers need to take a leaf out of dairy lobby’s book as ‘McConalogue Reforms’ loom

Most people believe Covid is something we will have to live with, but climate change is something we need to act on, now.

Farming has been pushed out front in many people’s eyes as the key target action area, not least because it’s an easier target than tackling excessive consumerism, unnecessary travel and growing populations.

The timing for policy-makers has conveniently fallen just as CAP reform is taking place.

The CAP was originally designed to support food production, and ensure Europe never went hungry again, while guaranteeing food was affordable and safe.

Relatively speaking, food has never been as cheap. On average, feeding a family now accounts for less than 10pc of household income.

With the change to decoupling in the 2003 CAP reform, the emphasis switched to income support.

Now, in the 2023-27 CAP reform, the main emphasis is on the environment, with food production low down the list of priorities.

Brussels and the Agricultural Commission have grown tired of supplying money and getting constant criticism from both farmers and national governments.

Many of the divisive issues were down to local interpretation of the rules. On many occasions it was easier to blame Brussels than to use the flexibilities that were available to solve problems, or accept that change was needed.

Brexit was the nadir of this senseless criticism of Brussels.

With each CAP reform, farmers have to familiarise themselves with the new names of all the various sections in the policy. CAP is infamous for its terms and conditions, and terminology.

One such term, instrumental in this reform package, is subsidiarity.

Minister McConalogue has already submitted Irelands CAP Strategic Plan to Brussels ahead of the January 1, 2022 deadline. The plan was signed off on by the Irish government before Christmas.

Targets

The Commission have set headline targets, based on an agreement with the EU Parliament and EU Council, both of whom have elected Irish politicians on their payrolls.

It’s now up to each country to decide how they reach their targets.

Up until now, CAP was decided in Brussels and always bore the name of the then Agricultural Commissioner, such as McSharry or Ciolos. Not so this time. These are ‘the McConalogue Reforms’.

Great, you might say. What could go wrong?

It’s hard to argue with the principle of subsidiarity… except, just sometimes, it’s better to have people independent of local politics making the big decisions.

The longer-term development of agriculture may not be the number one priority for any minister or back-bencher, with an election always just around the corner.

Opposition TDs promise everything to everyone, regardless of whether there is enough money for all the promises.

And that’s just the politicians.

Farm organisation elections can create significant difficulties if the timing is wrong too, in the same way that opposition TDs are often afraid to take a proactive approach for fear of offending some members.

Big promises are made, often designed to win an election rather than develop a policy.

The dairy sector deserves credit. Their powerful lobby is well organised and unified, right through from their farmers to the processing industry, and to the research and academia which supports their long-term development.

Long ago they recognised what needed to be done, and how best to do it, to protect their interests.

Everyone in the dysfunctional beef camp needs to change their approach quickly and find common ground.

Any proposals put forward by industry are shot down by farm organisations and farmers as a knee-jerk response.

This attitude needs to change if there is to be any real progress in the sector. Beef farmers need to mirror the approach the dairy farmers took, by using the full range of options available to them.

Opposing everything will not move the sector forward.

I have a certain sympathy for the civil servants of the Department of Agriculture. They are caught in the middle, between Irish political parties of all persuasions, trying to appeal to voters, where the farm vote is shrinking, and farmers fighting amongst themselves.

In real terms, a shrinking budget (where it seems acceptable to expect farmers to do more for less) is the constraining factor.

It is extraordinary to hear both paid and elected farmer representatives justifying their lack of a CAP policy allegedly because they have “more winners than losers”.

A lot of time that could have been used formulating policy was wasted on talk about beef barons and sheiks receiving large payments.

Did anyone ever question whether it is acceptable for TDs, MEPs, doctors, solicitors, judges, highly paid civil servants and many others (with gold-plated pensions) to benefit from policies like convergence and front-loading simply because they own land?

Divisive

What is clear is that subsidiarity has turned CAP — which should be about the long-term direction of EU and Irish agriculture — into a hugely divisive issue, where averages, percentages, populism and short-term political gain all trump long-term planning.

I fear that the reality of what lies ahead will be the final straw, or an administrative nightmare, not for the big or small farms, but for the squeezed mid-sized farms.

As the ink dries on the McConalogue CAP Reform, farmers may just realise that their constant criticism of red tape from Brussels will look ill-judged when the Dublin red tape starts to roll out.

Angus Woods is a drystock farmer in Co Wicklow