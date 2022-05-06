Farming

Farming

Angus Woods: Who’s in charge, the cows or the farmer? – and late-born calves can be more trouble than they’re worth

It pays to get the bull away from the cows on a fixed date

Reducing the calving season: Where to put the bulls for the rest of the year can be a problem on some farms Expand

Angus Woods

The breeding bulls are out with their batches of cows and heifers, and servings are being recorded. The plan is to leave them in for eight weeks, and no longer.

We lamb the ewes and calve the cows at the same time, which makes sleep a valuable commodity. But extending the calving season leaves it hard to monitor one or two cows long after the rest are happily out at grass with their calves.

