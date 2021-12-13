Angus Woods: We need to learn from the New Zealand dairy sector’s mistakes — starting with live exports

Warning signs: The responsibility for all dairy calves lies with the dairy farmer that bred them. Excuses around space or labour shortages are not acceptable. Photo: Alf Harvey

As we face into 2022, and the calving season kicks off, we move into dangerous territory. The sale of calves to our European neighbours is under intense scrutiny and needs to be handled with the utmost care.

This is a period of the year where farm organisations start releasing streams of press releases with easy solutions to what is a complex and sensitive area.

The reality is that once the cows start calving, the die is cast. Any potential changes need to happen long before January. Now is not the time for political posturing.

The first thing we need to address is the term ‘live exports’. We are full members of the EU Single Market, which came into effect on January 1, 1993. And we are now net contributors to the EU.

The single market seeks to guarantee the free movement of goods, capital, services and people, known collectively as the “four pillars”. These four pillars were the basis for all Brexit negotiations.

As an island nation on the edge of Europe, a special effort needs to be made to ensure that we have free access to our single market.

We do not export to the single market, we are PART of the single market.

Read More

The term ‘live exports’ to the single market is wrong and we need to reflect this in any discussion on where we sell our produce.

The scrutiny around the movement of animals is intense, and has been for quite a while now.

The EU Agricultural Commissioner believes that this movement around the single market is not necessary, as do a significant and growing number of MEPs.

Read More

When I was chairman of the EU Civil Dialogue Group for Animal Products, the animal welfare grouping agreed that the Irish legislation on animal movements was stronger than required by EU legislation.

However, they made it clear that a ban is their ultimate goal.

There are any amount of NGOs keeping a close eye on proceedings, while they lobby strongly nationally and within Brussels against the current legislation.

Read More

Many reports have been produced with the targeted conclusion of banning movements of live animals.

The discussions in Brussels around animal movements don’t stop when the Irish spring-calving season is over and all the cows are out to grass.

As farmers, we need to ensure that no short cuts are taken during the busy calving period. At this point, calf care is of paramount importance, as any breaches of animal welfare by anyone in the supply line would cause significant difficulties for future years.

Failure to manage calves properly will have an adverse effect on the public’s perception of the dairy industry — as happened in NZ.

We need to learn from the mistakes made there — such as the admission from Teagasc that they didn’t consider the issue of dairy calves when the sector expanded following quota abolition.

Calf housing should be a priority investment on dairy farms, even if it only gets used for a few months in the year.

If labour shortage is an issue, agreements need to be worked out with neighbouring farmers.

The responsibility for all dairy calves lies with the dairy farmer that bred them. Excuses around space or labour shortages are not acceptable.

The warning signs have been flashing for quite a few years now, and anyone that hasn’t seen them must have blinkers on.

There is no doubt that the introduction of EID will make it easier for the agents when they’re assembling the calves. It’s a tight-margin business for these people.

Their customers are now giving feedback about which herds the calves are performing best from.

As with any business, the customer writing the cheque gets to decide which calves they are willing to pay a premium for.

The opposite is also true: they can now identify which herds are not performing.

As the number of Irish dairy cows increases, it will become harder to find a home for those calves that can’t do what the customer requires.

This needs to be addressed urgently as planning for the 2022 breeding season is almost complete. The co-ops have a crucial role to play here and a responsibility to the industry.

It will be especially important to ensure that calving 2022 runs smoothly. We can’t do anything about the weather, but we need to make sure that everything else is done properly.

The loss of our ability to access the single market with dairy calves would destroy any chance of stabilising the national herd, and would have consequences for dairy cow numbers.

Improved cow fertility and a grass-based system have led to a really short and pressurised calving season with little room for error.

‘Failing to prepare, is preparing to fail’, the maxim goes. Preparation is key, and now is the time to get it right.

Angus Woods is a drystock farmer in Co Wicklow