Angus Woods: We need to act now to maximise potential genetic gains for 2024

Research shows selecting better bulls results in at least 13pc emissions reductions on beef and dairy farms

Stephen Connolly, Sustainability Manager at ABP, Minister of State Martin Heydon and Kevin Cahill, Managing Director of ABP Ireland at ABP&rsquo;s Demonstration Farm in Clonegal, Co Carlow. Photo: Fennell Photography Expand

Stephen Connolly, Sustainability Manager at ABP, Minister of State Martin Heydon and Kevin Cahill, Managing Director of ABP Ireland at ABP’s Demonstration Farm in Clonegal, Co Carlow. Photo: Fennell Photography

Angus Woods

The completion of the latest round of discussions between Government parties about the reduction target for agricultural emissions by 2030 is not the end of the process.

The ambition to reduce total national emissions by 51pc by 2030 is a legally binding target, so as the clock ticks down towards 2030, if the national target is being missed, then a mid-term review will take place and sectorial targets may well increase.

