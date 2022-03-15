Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Angus Woods: Tillage farmers can’t and shouldn’t be asked to gamble everything on a once-off harvest

James Maher from Ratheadon, Co Carlow getting the ground ready for the spring barley. Photo: Roger Jones Expand

Close

James Maher from Ratheadon, Co Carlow getting the ground ready for the spring barley. Photo: Roger Jones

James Maher from Ratheadon, Co Carlow getting the ground ready for the spring barley. Photo: Roger Jones

James Maher from Ratheadon, Co Carlow getting the ground ready for the spring barley. Photo: Roger Jones

Angus Woods

Spring time is without question an endurance test on our farm. We run a farm that consists of cattle, sheep and tillage, all of which have a heavy labour demand every spring.

With the exception of a few wet days, the weather has been kind to us. Half the cows and calves are out at grass full-time; and with lambing progressing well, ewes and lambs are also back to grass after only four weeks indoors pre-lambing.

Most Watched

Privacy