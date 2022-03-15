Angus Woods: Tillage farmers can’t and shouldn’t be asked to gamble everything on a once-off harvest

Spring time is without question an endurance test on our farm. We run a farm that consists of cattle, sheep and tillage, all of which have a heavy labour demand every spring.

With the exception of a few wet days, the weather has been kind to us. Half the cows and calves are out at grass full-time; and with lambing progressing well, ewes and lambs are also back to grass after only four weeks indoors pre-lambing.

The dry weather has allowed us to plough the tillage ground, as the sheep finished each field of cover crops, which will make the sowing season easier.

The bulls born in spring 2021 are now moving towards their finishing period where they will be on an ad lib meal diet with straw for roughage. With loads of seed, fertiliser and feed coming in the gate, the reality of farm input inflation is all too obvious and painful.

There has been a push over the last 20 years for farms to specialise in one sector in order to improve farm incomes. I’ve always preferred not to have all my eggs in the one basket and from a workload perspective, it helps having three sectors.

Each sector requires its own unique skill set, but without doubt, tillage is the most technically demanding sector.

Ireland’s small number of remaining tillage farmers are among the best in the world, with yields to match. Our climate along with our skilled tillage farmers make high yields possible but only with access to disease preventative chemistry.

Because of the high cost of inputs, there is no room for error. Crop walking and attention to detail are essential.

The Irish tillage industry is and has been under pressure from all sides for years. Imported grains and by-products regularly undermined the Irish grain price around harvest time, which left Irish farmers competing with imports not produced at the same cost or to the same standards as the Irish product.

The intensive feed sectors never appeared to mind where their feed came from, as price was all that mattered.

CAP reform, through convergence and extra compliance costs, has hurt tillage farmers financially. The McConalogue reforms will inflict further financial pain on tillage farmers, many of whom are operating on leased and rented ground, while land rental prices continue to rise, driven up by strong demand from the dairy sector.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine there has been an escalation in farm input costs and discussions about mitigation actions to help minimise the impact of these increases.

The Department of Agriculture has set up a National Fodder and Food Security Committee, led by Teagasc.

The idea of a repeat of the compulsory tillage model enacted back in 1940s Ireland has been mentioned in the media.

It’s hard to believe that anyone would believe that the current farm structures and tillage model is in any way comparable to that of 1940.

All efficient tillage farms have their plans for spring 2022 in place already. Crop rotations are planned well in advance. Seed and fertiliser were ordered months ago and a whole farm cropping plan would be in place.

The room for increased production on tillage farms is minimal. The only place to increase production for harvest 2022 is on non-tillage farms. Caution should be urged.

Tillage is a high cost enterprise and recent input price increases have put an extra €150/ac onto a spring barley crop on top of previous costs. On a 3t crop, that’s an extra €50/t cost on a crop grown on land with good soil fertility.

With escalating fertiliser prices, no one should commit to ploughing up permanent pasture without an up-to-date soil test.

A significant portion of permanent pasture has a soil fertility index of only one or two, and the pHs are not suitable for crop production. Barley requires a pH of 6.8, while 6.3 is ideal for grass, with a pH of 5.8 being more common. A pH of 5.8 is also suitable for oats, most of which we export.

If soil fertility is not an issue, and inputs can be sourced, then it would be prudent to consider forward-price contracts, depending on your ability to absorb a potential downswing in cereal prices should European politics move the market.

While the current wheat and barley prices look good compared to previous year’s prices, when input cost increases are factored in, they are, in fact, no better.

Given the increased scale of the expenditure that has to be put upfront this year in merchant bills, the risk is far greater than any other year, and like any other commodity, cereal prices can fall as well as rise.

For years we have heard criticism of supports being paid to European farmers for producing food. Decoupling of payments broke that link but there were always accusations that Europe’s farmers didn’t operate in the real world and were protected in a closed market, despite all the imports undermining the EU market.

Lately we have had the environmental debate which has moved more money away from food production. Farmers for too long have been expected to accept world market prices for grain produced to strict EU standards without having access to the technology available outside the EU.

Now, faced with challenges to food and energy production, it turns out that it was in fact EU consumers who were being protected all along, they just never knew or never wanted to know.

An agriculture sector weakened by successive CAP policies and trade policies can’t do the impossible overnight, and the remaining commercial tillage farmers can’t and shouldn’t be asked to gamble everything on a once-off harvest.

With the Cheltenham Festival kicking off, there are quicker and more exciting ways of gambling your life’s savings than on seed, fertiliser, sprays and diesel. Tillage in 2022 is not for the faint-hearted.

Angus Woods is a drystock farmer in Co Wicklow