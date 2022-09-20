Angus Woods: Think carefully before converting to organic — in this recession, people won’t pay a premium for food

We farmers are particularly exposed to the looming recession both in our business activities and in our household expenditure. Our costs will go up, but will our prices?

This recession will be different from the last, as banks and builders won’t be blamed for causing it.

As inflation rates rise to levels not seen for decades, and the cost involved in running our farms escalate, don’t think that consumers will continue to buy the same products in the same manner, and be forced to pay more for them.

Despite all the recent hype and up-selling of organic food, the reality is that once the majority of consumers start to feel a cost-squeeze, premium-price organic food is one of the first items dropped from their shopping basket.

Any farmer looking to convert to organic would be wise to do their financial planning on the basis of no premium for their organic beef and lamb from the market for the next few years.

Similar trading-down can also be seen in the type of meat being bought, as consumers switch to cheaper cuts. Grocery shopping always gets squeezed early in a modern recession.

Food-price inflation gets confused with the increased costs of many non-food products in the shopping basket, while the price of many food staples remains unchanged.

In an attempt to curb inflation, the recent interest rates rise by the ECB of 0.75pc has put an extra cost of €37 per €100k borrowed per month. This follows an earlier rise of almost €25 per €100k.

When these are combined on the average first-time buyer’s mortgage of €262,000, their repayments have risen by €162/month or almost €2,000/year, if they are on variable interest rates.

Mortgage increases impact significantly on food prices.

And electricity and gas bills have increased dramatically in the last 12 months. A recent announcement by Energia will see electricity prices increase by another 33.5pc and gas by 47.11pc from October 7. Electric Ireland is increasing electricity prices by another 26.7pc and gas by 37.5pc on October 1.

These increases come on top of a rise of 60pc according to CSO data for electricity, gas and other fuels over the last 12 months.

Lockdown encouraged many households to sign up for TV subscription packages like Sky and Netflix. These costs coupled with broadband and phones, are deemed essential, and many will be slow to cancel their subscriptions.

Then there is household insurance, health insurance, car loans.

In many cases, these costs are paid for by direct debit, early in the month. Wages won’t rise in line with costs, so what is left to spend on food?

Successive governments have encouraged consumer spending to drive economic growth.

Low unemployment rates have led to a confidence that jobs and salaries are secure, hence a large portion of consumers have their lifestyle set-up based on a stable economy, where monthly expenditure frequently matches monthly income, with little room for an economic shock.

Consumers won’t necessarily go hungry, but they will change their food shopping choices.

Aldi and Lidl gained market-share during the last recession, as consumers were happy to change to unfamiliar, cheaper brands.

The significant difference between this recession and the last, is that last time, mortgage interest rates remained low and energy costs were stable.

CAP’s role as a market support for farmers is going to be sorely missed.

Angus Woods is a drystock farmer in Co Wicklow