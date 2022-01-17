Angus Woods: The lazy policy of trying to create a mythical ‘Green Bogeyman’ is doomed to end in failure

Minister McConalogue has submitted Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan 2023-2027 to Brussels for consideration, and I doubt the plan will meet too much resistance.

The short time-frame available should see the McConalogue reform package approved by the EU Commission without too many changes.

The focus of anyone with an interest in the long-term future of Irish farming should quickly switch to the 2028 reform. Brexit knocked the EU budget and CAP reform out of sync, and the Commission will want to pull everything back into line.

Given the short window between the two CAP reforms, we as farmers need to learn fast.

An honest review needs to take place in all farm organisations of how they’ve performed in the CAP 2022-27 reform, and decisions need to be taken on how to improve their effectiveness, which has been poor over the last two years.

And Covid isn’t an acceptable excuse.

The political landscape has changed significantly since the old days of the 12-country EEC of the mid-80s. There are now 27 member states, and a much less influential French farm lobby.

Power is shifting eastward where Poland is an increasingly powerful lobbyist. The EU Agricultural Commissioner is also from Poland.

We need to think differently, as the threat of widespread farmer protests here doesn’t strike fear into the heart of our government any more. Such protests are viewed now as merely photo-shoots.

Irish farmers won’t want to hear this, but the Greens right across Europe are now serious players, and will have to be worked with to promote policies that are both environmentally sustainable and financially sustainable for farmers.

A lazy policy of trying to create a mythical ‘Green Bogeyman’ will end in future failure.

Influencing

The reality across the EU is that coalition governments will be around for the foreseeable future, and Green parties are influencing policy right throughout Europe.

Germany, considered to be the EU paymaster, now have a Green party in their coalition (their agricultural minister in a Green) and a strong emphasis on the environment and animal welfare in their programme for government.

This will strongly influence their European agricultural policies.

Even if Green parties don’t make it into governments, their policies are resonating with general populations right across Europe, whether we as farmers like it or not.

More traditional political parties are latching onto the most popular of those green/environmental policies.

On top of that, the EU parliament has a sizeable green vote and the first vice chair of the influential Agricultural and Rural Development Committee is a Green Party member.

With the next CAP having to be agreed by the three pillars — the EU Parliament, EU Commission and the EU Council — it’s clear we have work to do to make sure that hard-working Irish farmers needs are both heard and understood. That job needs to start now.

As fewer and fewer EU and Irish citizens come from or have an understanding of life on a farm, we can’t make assumptions that our toils are even remotely on the radar of your average city dweller.

How we tell our story about what we do and how we need to lobby… this has all changed dramatically in the last few years.

It’s important that we don’t fool ourselves into thinking non-farmers believe they owe us anything. We have to prove to them that we bring value to their table.

Irish farmers have a great story to tell, but we’ve failed to tell it outside echo chambers.

Telling ourselves we’re the best at everything and only hearing what we want to hear will not help.

We need to start making friends again on the inside of the committees and institutions where the decisions are made.

For example, having a Climate Change Advisory Committee with no farmer on it would have been unthinkable when the Irish farm lobby was strong and policy-driven.

Boards like Teagasc need to be balanced if they are to be the voice of all farmers in academic circles.

When a farmer representative gets the opportunity to be on the national media (which has become increasingly rare), the focus need to be on talking to the general public, not talking to farmers.

Too often the message is targeted at what farmers want to hear, which is useless. That’s for internal membership communication.

Communicating

We need to be communicating with non-farmers and all political parties to be effective.

Jumping up and down outside waving placards, tractor drives and taking photos after the policy direction has been decided won’t work any more — and it didn’t work during the McConalogue reforms.

It is leaving the door open for non-farming lobby groups to influence agricultural policies that will cost farmers a high price.

Farmers need to be in the room with policy-makers, contributing to setting the agenda, with solid well-researched proposals from the beginning of any policy reform. That needs to start now.

Angus Woods is a drystock farmer in Co Wicklow