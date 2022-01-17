Farming

Angus Woods: The lazy policy of trying to create a mythical ‘Green Bogeyman’ is doomed to end in failure

It’s useless for farm orgs to keep banging out a message that farmers want to hear — they need to target the policy-makers

Tractors pictured wrapping around the Shelbourne Hotel as farmers convoed past at the Custom Hse, Kildare St, Govt Buildings on their way to Merrion Square in Dublin yesterday as part of IFA's Save Irish Farming campaign. Expand

Tractors pictured wrapping around the Shelbourne Hotel as farmers convoed past at the Custom Hse, Kildare St, Govt Buildings on their way to Merrion Square in Dublin yesterday as part of IFA's Save Irish Farming campaign.

Angus Woods

Minister McConalogue has submitted Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan 2023-2027 to Brussels for consideration, and I doubt the plan will meet too much resistance.

The short time-frame available should see the McConalogue reform package approved by the EU Commission without too many changes.

