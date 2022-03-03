Angus Woods: Stop slagging off BEAM – there will never be an EU scheme with no terms and conditions

The Beef Exceptional Aid Measure (BEAM) scheme has run its course now and many will be glad to see the back of it.

There have been repeated calls for rule change and reviews. But the only review needed is how a €100m scheme — what should have been a good-news story — turned sour.

The autumn of 2018 was a difficult time for finishers across Europe, with a depressed beef price that continued into the spring of 2019.

Work began in autumn 2018 to find ways to get financial assistance for Irish beef finishers to pay the mounting bills that were mounting. Not an easy task when the entire EU beef market was under pressure.

The Brexit vote had happened in June 2016, and the IFA Livestock Committee recognised that the best opportunity for financial help from Brussels lay in the argument around political interference in the marketplace.

We had to prove this using statistics and data, as demanding money without building a solid argument does not work in Brussels.

The €100m wasn’t achieved by press releases, protesting or by holding meetings where farmers spoke passionately about how much money they were losing.

It was achieved by identifying the legislation necessary, building a strong factual case and lobbying tirelessly for months on end.

A lot of time and effort went into building the case, and there was little confidence that it could be delivered. The work of Commissioner Phil Hogan and then Agriculture Minister Michael Creed was crucial.

The EU’s terms and conditions for receipt of these monies were simple:

■ Co-financing

Brussels was willing to put up €50m on the basis that the Irish government matched it.

There is no precedent for Brussels compensating 100pc of the losses caused by political interference in the market place; 50pc is well above the normal compensation level.

■ Quality assurance or environmental scheme

Brussels will not give compensation for market disturbance just so people can go back to doing exactly what they were doing beforehand.

Changes in the way we market our beef were asked for. At the time, 95pc of Irish beef was already quality-assured, so this wasn’t difficult from a national perspective.

■ 5pc reduction in livestock manure nitrogen

This was the most contentious condition. Two things are important here: firstly, the Irish herd available for slaughter was forecast to reduce by 6pc for the reference period. In fact it fell by 7pc.

Secondly, when it became known that Ireland had convinced the Commission that we needed compensation (even though at that time we had a higher beef price than France), France wanted similar compensation, which would have been many multiples of €50m.

Demands began to start from Holland to assist flowers and bulb producers, followed by fruit and vegetable growers across Europe.

The case had to be made that 5pc less Irish beef would lead to a stronger market for all EU beef, and given that the forecast was for a greater drop of 6pc, from a national perspective, it worked for finishers.

■ Regulations

EU Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2019/1132 was used citing market disturbance.

■ Voluntary scheme

No-one was forced to sign up.

All of these terms worked easily when dealing with where the €100m losses had occurred on finishing farms. Offering a person who finishes 100 cattle per year €10,000 to keep five fewer cattle is not a bad deal.

I have spoken to several finishers who have managed to streamline their units and actually put more cattle through their systems while also hitting their 5pc reduction.

The real difficulties were not in Brussels, but back in Ireland. The money was paid out in advance before farmers had to do anything, which probably won’t happen again, given the criticism of the scheme.

The fractured nature of beef farmer representation forced a populist approach to the terms and conditions. Factory-owned feed-lots stood back and didn’t look to join the scheme when Minister Creed ruled them out.

The allocation of the €100m led to increased division between suckler farmers versus finishers versus dairy farmers who finish stock. This internal division was watched in disbelief by the Commission in Brussels and left a bad feeling there.

Dairy farmers who were finishing their own stock, and had a vested interest in breeding good beef animals, were forced out.

Finishers who were expected to be back around the ring in the autumn were capped at 100 regardless of how many weanlings they bought.

Suckler farmers were added to the list and restricted to 40, which many regarded as too many.

Small dairy farmers were added which caused uproar. No-one seemed to be happy.

With criticism of the BEAM scheme rumbling on, €1bn has been waiting in the Brexit Adjustment Reserve for well over a year now.

Not one solid proposal has been put forward by the farm organisations to access funding for Irish beef farmers, who will in the longer term be impacted by the fall-out from Brexit.

The Beef Taskforce also failed to produce a proposal.

Other sectors, including the meat processors, have already made proposals, which is what farmer representatives should have done for beef farmers.

Why have they not put a proposal to government? Are they waiting for the Department to propose a scheme first and then criticise it?

It is worrying that some farmers think that there will be another BEAM-type scheme in the future, and that next time there will be no terms and conditions.

There will always be terms and conditions, as monies spent by the EU Commission are closely watched by other EU countries and EU auditors.

The Department has a legal requirement to return any monies to Brussels that do not meet the scheme terms.

Given the scale of the challenges that lie ahead for Irish farmers, wasting time and goodwill in the Commission by continuing the criticism of BEAM is a major mistake and only serves as a distraction from dealing with those challenges.

Angus Woods is a drystock farmer in Co Wicklow