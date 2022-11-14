Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 10°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Angus Woods: Reputational damage caused by poor calf welfare can’t be ignored

The question of calf quality and welfare is not new Expand

Close

The question of calf quality and welfare is not new

The question of calf quality and welfare is not new

The question of calf quality and welfare is not new

Angus Woods

Allowing the slaughter of dairy calves under eight weeks of age has always been a controversial policy. New Zealand’s dairy farmers know too well how the general public can be turned against a whole sector due to the actions of a few farmers.

The ‘Bobby calf’, is a term synonymous with NZ dairying for all the wrong reasons.

Most Watched

Privacy