Angus Woods: Reputational damage caused by poor calf welfare can’t be ignored

Allowing the slaughter of dairy calves under eight weeks of age has always been a controversial policy. New Zealand’s dairy farmers know too well how the general public can be turned against a whole sector due to the actions of a few farmers.

The ‘Bobby calf’, is a term synonymous with NZ dairying for all the wrong reasons.

Ireland’s dairy farmers have had a good financial year. Even with the sharp rise of input costs, Teagasc predicts average dairy farm incomes of €130,000, but they face an ever-increasing list of challenges to their business model, many of which are coming about due to new environmental legislation.

The question of calf quality and welfare is not new. Data released during the summer revealing that 30,000 calves were slaughtered, with 53pc of these coming from 100 farms, should have been a massive wake-up call for all dairy processors. Allowing a small number of farmers to jeopardise what is Irish farming’s most lucrative sector, is reckless.

Getting the calves off farms that have questionable calf-welfare management by any means possible, is not a good long-term plan.

Recent high-profile cases, where large numbers of young calves were allegedly neglected on calf-rearing farms, have highlighted a concern that also needs to be dealt with.

Upon examination, it was found that a large number of the calves were immunocompromised, which should raise questions around how well the calves were cared for on their farm of origin.

Read More

A Teagasc study released this year has shown that after five years, 61pc of non-dairy farmers that bought dairy calves to rear, chose not to continue doing so. The cost of calf-rearing will be significantly higher this spring, which could increase welfare concerns.

The dairy processors have been tip-toeing around this highly sensitive area for too long. The announcement of a new ICOS Calf Welfare Charter is welcome news, but many questions remain. While ICOS may seek to prohibit the ‘on-farm euthanasia of healthy calves’, and state that ‘it is not acceptable for herds supplying milk to have an on-farm calf mortality rate significantly higher than the normal prevailing range’, the question of who polices their charter is unclear.

The Department of Agriculture is tasked with upholding the laws in relation to animal-welfare, and while it is illegal to mistreat animals, it’s not against the current laws to have calves slaughtered in licenced premises.

The dairy processors are unwilling to take matters into their own hands. They appear to be concerned about a possible backlash from the small number of producers involved, despite having contracts and agreements with their suppliers.

The reputational damage that calf-slaughter and poor calf-welfare will have on the vast majority of their suppliers cannot be ignored.

The dairy sector favours the approach of hiding behind the Bord Bia Quality Assurance Scheme, safe in the knowledge that if a dairy farmer fails their Bord Bia audit, the milk processor can then be on the farmer’s side pleading for leniency.

The Bord Bia Sustainable Dairy Assurance Scheme (SDAS) allows industry, farm organisations or stakeholders to make proposals that can change the terms of the scheme.

Both ICOS and the Farm Animal Welfare Advisory Council (FAWAC includes the main farm organisations) could easily propose changes to the SDAS, but they would then have to back the changes.

The real difficulty lies with changing the mindsets of the small number of dairy farmers involved. With any new policy position it’s virtually impossible to close off all the loopholes, but having a calf-rearing agreement may be necessary to encourage change. The easiest time to make change is when prices are strong, and prices are strong now.

While many of the leading dairy processors have environmental programmes which offer bonus payments for on-farm improvements, the health and quality of calves that leave the farm is not recognised.

In an era where reducing overall agricultural emissions is a priority, expecting beef farmers to be able to reduce the emissions from immunocompromised calves, or calves with negative beefing genetics, is unrealistic.

Dairy processors have the knowledge and ability to dramatically improve Irish calf-welfare and ensure that the wholesome Irish Dairy brand remains untarnished.

Angus Woods is a drystock farmer in Co Wicklow