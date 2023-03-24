Angus Woods: One reactor, another in-calf – the perils of buying heifers for finishing

We always like to get the annual herd test done and dusted in early January before the spring rush.

We have been lucky enough to be clear for over 10 years, but unfortunately this year one of the heifers that I bought in for summer grazing went down in the test, resulting in us having to test again this week.

Even if the results are clear, the unfortunate reality is that we will have completed three herd tests by mid-June.

To have the herd restricted and to face at least four days of extra testing work, plus bearing the financial burden of cattle not putting on weight for the four days they are being tested, is very frustrating.

In addition to the reactor heifer, another bought-in heifer has turned out to be in-calf. Because we are locked up, returning the in-calf heifer to its original owner is not an option.

The problem with bought-in in-calf heifers is that we have no idea what type of bull they are in-calf to, nor what the expected calving difficulty will be.

All that can be done at this stage is to keep our fingers crossed that a C-section is not needed and that she has enough milk to rear the calf.

The heifer was bought to finish off grass in July, so ending up with having to winter-finish a first calver and having a small weanling that doesn’t match with our own weanlings is far from ideal.

Too often the emphasis is placed on trying to make it easier for farmers to sell stock, without enough concern for the buyers.

When buying heifers, it is very much ‘buyer beware’, and I will revise our purchasing plans, and switch away from buying-in heifers.

Having young heifers in-calf to unknown bulls is a real problem for finishers, and creates unnecessary stress, cost and work.

The new TB compensation agreement is a step forward, but the workload and financial costs that accompany a TB outbreak far exceed any compensation deal.

On a positive note, the infected heifer was on an out-farm and nowhere near our breeding herd, so hopefully they should be fine. I always have huge sympathy when I hear of breeding stock, particularly in-calf heifers, having to be culled.

Seeing two generations of genetics walking up the lorry ramp is never easy for a farmer to accept. There is no quick fix to the TB problem, but every precaution to prevent its spread needs to be taken, by both sellers and buyers.

It has been a tough few weeks even aside from the TB test. With January and February being unusually dry, we were lulled into a false sense of security that this year was going to be an easy springtime.

Cattle were turned out to grass in February in perfect conditions, and the sheep were able to clean off the cover crops without churning up the soil.

Ground conditions were so good that we were able to plough the spring-barley ground immediately after the sheep were moved on to the next field, and slurry was spread using the trailing shoe on grazed-out grass fields after the cattle.

However, the rain has made the last few weeks difficult. Cattle have been re-housed, and all field-work has stopped. I have been forced to delay the first round of fertiliser on the grass fields, the winter wheat and the winter OSR.

Lambing has been progressing slowly, with the rain preventing turnout of ewes and lambs for longer than I would like, creating extra work and pressure on shed space.

​Angus Woods is a drystock farmer in Co Wicklow