Angus Woods: Off-farm social activities are vital to stave off the mental and physical dangers of isolation

We are very lucky to live in a very picturesque and accessible part of the country here in Wicklow.

We have the mountains on one side, the sea on the other and Dublin is less than an hour away.

This gives us great opportunities for off-farm interests, yet many of us farmers can be slow to utilise the activities available to us.

We have some land rented on the Roundwood Road, which is a hive of activity every weekend, with groups of cyclists heading up the mountains for a spin.

As they cycle two and three abreast on the roads, many road users tend to get a little frustrated and annoyed. I don’t. In fact, I admire them. The idea that they meet up on a regular basis to cycle up the mountains, stop for tea or soup and enjoy each other’s company in a positive, active environment is something I admire.

Farming can be lonely and farmers can feel isolated while trying to deal with all the challenges we face on a daily basis. Many farmers see no one all day long once their family leave for school and/or work each day.

The isolation can be dangerous, physically in the case of an accident and mentally by having too much time on their own to think about potential problems.

There are many farms around the country that, 20 years ago, had at least one ‘workman’ or the next generation working there, but now have none, leaving the farmer to do everything by his or herself. The presence of the workman allowed the farmer time to attend meetings and social occasions during the day, safe in the knowledge they didn’t have to face a mountain of work that evening when they got home.

Covid and the many lockdowns have left many farmers feeling cut off from society. Even the country funeral is nothing like it used to be socially in pre-Covid times.

I’ve always had an interest away from farming. When I first returned home to start farming in the early 90s, I realised quickly, after a few trips to the mart, that I needed something positive and non-farming in my week. I returned to the sport of rowing and no matter how tough a week I had on the farm, once I sat into the boat, the only thing that mattered for the next while was how fast the boat went.

Life on the farm can be all-consuming if we allow it to be. I find that I work more efficiently and productively on the farm when I have somewhere else that I have to be after work. Similarly, some jobs can take forever if there is no deadline to finish up for the evening.

The reality is that non-family help is, and will continue to be, harder and harder to find. In the last six months, two of our local agri-contractors decided to retire early, and David Sheane, who was brilliant at repairing anything metal or steel, while also building racing cars, has sadly passed away.

With the calving, lambing and sowing all complete now, I’m really looking forward to renewing friendships and finding new challenges. The worst of Covid lockdowns didn’t affect on-farm life, but life outside the farm gate has changed.

A hesitancy to meet others is still holding people back, along with simply getting out of the good habit of taking a break from the farm for an hour or two.

A trip to the mart (or discussion group) doesn’t really count. Even though you can chat and get a dinner, ultimately it’s still part of work and the likelihood is you’ll only converse with fellow farmers there, possibly reinforcing each other’s personal views of the world (and how everyone has it in for us farmers!).

I always enjoy meeting non-farmers and hearing their views on farming, farmers and everything else. With the current debate around the environment and food production, it’s always good to get a feel for what non-farmers are thinking and maybe present a different view, without the need for Twitter or Facebook rage and polarisation.

Few farmers spend time listening to consumers and their thoughts around food and food production. In fact, many farmers rarely go into supermarkets to do the food shop.

Despite the challenge of running a farm and family commitments, I think the benefits of non-farming interests far out-weigh the negatives.

As summer approaches, the opportunities increase to do things away from the farm, but we have to look for them. Usually it just involves a small bit of local research.

We should strive to find the balance between work and leisure or else burnout will be a major problem for many farmers, even the most financially successful.

Angus Woods is a drystock farmer in Co Wicklow.