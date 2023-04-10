Angus Woods: Let Irish farmers sell their carbon credits to the highest bidder

Economic goalposts have shifted considerably since the turn of the year for many Irish farmers.

The reduction in milk price is grabbing the headlines, but barley for next harvest has reduced by over €120 per ton on last year’s harvest with very little mention.

A significant amount of the cost of growing winter cereals has already been spent at peak prices, and is unlikely to be covered by the current quoted grain prices.

Fertiliser and fuel prices are beginning to reduce now, but cost bases are unlikely to return to the levels they were at before Russia invaded Ukraine.

Within Europe, farmers are facing challenges that don’t impact the larger food-producing regions. The cost of farming and living as a farmer in Europe is far higher than in the rest of the world.

European farmers have to work under the strictest regulatory regime and are not permitted to avail of all the modern scientific advancements other regions can use. Food prices within Europe are often determined by the price of imports into the EU.

Before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in order to make Europe the first carbon-neutral continent, Europe’s politicians and leaders were happy to allow a reduction in Europe’s food production. By importing food, Europe could dramatically reduce its carbon footprint.

The concept of ‘carbon farming’ was, and is, being used by EU policy-makers to avoid dealing with the reality that Europe’s farmers have been financially squeezed by stagnant prices for their output, rising costs of production, increasing regulation, and CAP supports that have not kept pace with inflation.

The thinking behind carbon farming is that if European farmers can’t make a decent living producing food for Europe’s consumers, then they could change their farming systems to a more extensive model and sell the carbon credits they create on their farms to the open market to purchasers who need them.

In February, Ireland purchased 4.1 million carbon credits from Slovakia at a cost of €2.9m. Ireland’s deficit was seven million carbon credits, but the NTMA had 2.9 million in reserve from previous transactions.

Irish farmers have been concerned that agriculture is unfairly targeted in the media by environmentalists. The debate surrounding a reduction of the national herd has managed to allow other sectors who don’t have a plan for reducing their emissions to avoid the same level of scrutiny.

However, many of the businesses that would appear to be in most need to improve their environmental footprint are already in the market-place buying their way towards being able to call themselves carbon neutral.

Is there a case where farmers that are in a position to generate carbon credits could in fact be in a position to sell to those lucrative industries that are unable to substantially reduce their own footprint and therefore have to buy their way to a greener future?

Ireland’s farmers should be in a good position to take advantage of the carbon-credits market through changes to their farming systems. Many of our dry-stock farmers are already farming extensively, and our tillage and forestry sectors possess the ability to store large quantities of carbon.

Organic farming is being promoted heavily and our dairy farmers have already made significant changes that will lead to more carbon being stored in grassland.

There is an appetite amongst many farmers to learn how to store carbon on their farms and potentially generate valuable carbon credits.

The concept in Brussels that farmers would be able to supplement their incomes by carbon farming and selling carbon credits is getting closer, but whether we are able to achieve the true value of our work will be decided behind closed doors, with little discussion at farm level until it’s too late.

Farmers have long felt that a few powerful individuals in the processing sector have been able to influence policy decisions for the benefit of their businesses.

The decision-making processes that will decide if farmers are able to achieve full market value of their carbon credits are already at work.

At a recent meeting I attended, the current President of the IFA suggested carbon credits generated in agriculture should be ring-fenced and only used for agriculture.

This approach would prevent farmers from selling their carbon credits to the highest bidder in an open market and keep them for the benefit of a small number who have plans to expand their businesses, and who don’t possess the ability to become carbon neutral, without buying their way there.

A decision to restrict who farmers can sell their carbon credits to will impact the viability of mid-sized farms for generations to come, and further accelerate the decline of the traditional Irish family farm.

Angus Woods is a drystock farmer in Co Wicklow.