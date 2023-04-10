Farming

| 9.6°C Dublin

Farming

Angus Woods: Let Irish farmers sell their carbon credits to the highest bidder

Angus Woods

Irish farmers have already made significant changes that will lead to more carbon being stored in grassland. Photo: Roger Jones Expand

Irish farmers have already made significant changes that will lead to more carbon being stored in grassland. Photo: Roger Jones

Economic goalposts have shifted considerably since the turn of the year for many Irish farmers.

The reduction in milk price is grabbing the headlines, but barley for next harvest has reduced by over €120 per ton on last year’s harvest with very little mention.

